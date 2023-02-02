Effective: 2023-02-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet tonight, increasing to up to 12 feet tomorrow, Monday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion.

