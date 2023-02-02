ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Mars student facing weapons charge after allegedly bringing knife to school

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
A Mars high school student was charged with bringing a knife to school.

An Adams Township police officer working as the school resource officer received a complaint Wednesday about Joseph Cotte-Rocco, 18, bragging about having a knife and burning the building down, according to the complaint. The officer found a knife with a five-inch blade in Cotte-Rocco’s hoodie pocket, the complaint states.

According to a letter posted to the district’s website , there was never a threat to anyone’s safety and classes were not disrupted.

Cotte-Rocco was charged with possessing a weapon on school property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

