ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jerry Jones Turns a Lonely Eye to Eagles

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21K21H_0ka9Znjv00

The Cowboys owner will watch his nemesis play in its second Super Bowl in six seasons and third this century while readying to make a big investment in Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones is at the Senior Bowl this week.

His nemesis, the Philadelphia Eagles, is in the Super Bowl. Again.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about how the Eagles and Rams have parlayed aggressive offseasons into Super Bowl appearances, and Jones came across as defensive, and perhaps a bit jealous.

He was also wrong about the Eagles “emptying the bucket” to make it to the Super Bowl.

“In essence, we're seeing a couple of teams (Eagles and Rams) that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it late,” Jones told The Athletic’s John Machota on Wednesday. “Don't think that doesn't pop in my head and get my eye, as far as doing it, and I know how to do that. It's part of what you put in that computer and what comes out.

"We'll see how it comes. But that's pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl. But if you miss, it's a long go.”

Jones says he knows how to do it, yet the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in this century, which turned 23 last month. Their last trip was in 1995 and they are 4-9 in the playoffs since 2000 without making it to an NFC title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGq4y_0ka9Znjv00
Jerry Jones

USA Today

This is Philly’s third trip to a Super Bowl this century and they just played in their seventh NFC Championship Game, beating the 49ers – a team the Cowboys scored 12 points against a week earlier – with an offense that rang up 31 points to beat San Francisco 31-7.

Jones is right about the Rams “emptying the bucket," but not the Eagles.

LA hasn't had a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff in 2016 and won’t have a first-round pick until 2024. They have gone 1-1 in two Super Bowls after trading away draft capital for players who they thought would help them win a handful of Super Bowls.

The Eagles haven’t done that.

In fact, GM Howie Roseman enters this spring’s draft with two first-round, owning the Saints’ selection at No. 10 overall and either the 30th or 31st depending on how the Super Bowl plays out (there is no 32nd pick this year because the Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick)

The Rams won last year, and the Eagles will try to do it on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Anybody who thinks I won't take a chance, has misread the tea leaves,” said Jones. “But I do think longer term. And I'm real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There's a lot of things that can happen for that year.”

Jones, who turned 80 in October, then began going on about how aggressive he’s been and how he picks his shots when it comes to risk-taking.

“I've spent a lot of time in my life doing that," he said. "When they cut me open, it will be all those scars, heart attacks, for all those risks I took and the years I spent paying for them.

"My point is, I do know how to take risks. They are absolutely right. We have been in the middle here for a few years, but I like where we are right now, more in the middle. But given an opportunity, if it would make some sense, I've definitely got risk-taking in me."

One of those risks seems to be re-upping the contract of Dak Prescott for 10 more seasons

Signed through 2024, Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, who is the Cowboys’ CEO and director of player personnel both indicated at the Senior Bowl keeping Prescott under center is a priority even though Prescott is 2-4 in the postseason and hasn’t been out of the divisional round of the playoffs despite being the starting QB for seven seasons.

Philadelphia has its own QB decision to make with Jalen Hurts, who will likely get a new contract at some point this offseason.

Hurts is 2-1 in the postseason and, in just his second year as a starter, has won a conference title and will have already played in a Super Bowl.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
DALLAS, TX
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy