Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ways to embrace winter

MILWAUKEE - Let's embrace these winter months with some fun activities. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with a few!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo red panda sponsorship for Valentine's Day

MILWAUKEE - Animal lovers can make Valentine's Day special this year by sponsoring Cinder, the Milwaukee County Zoo's red panda cub. This Valentine's Day, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making it easier to buy loved ones a gift and sponsor Cinder. Sponsors will get a red panda plush toy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center; conserving diverse habitats

MILWAUKEE - Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is on a mission to conserve our land’s diverse habitats on Lake Michigan while providing wonderful experiences and environmental education for all. Brian Kramp is with one of their team members that loves keeping kids educated and engaged.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children threw snowballs at cars. A Milwaukee man fired back with a gun. Now, the man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after the 2020 incident. William Carson was sentenced on Friday after a jury convicted him in November. Prosecutors said kids were throwing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI

