NNS on ‘Lake Effect’: 5 things to do this February in Milwaukee neighborhoods
Continuing throughout February, three South Side restaurants are offering deals on bowls of phở. (NNS file photo by Ana Martinez-Ortiz) NNS reporter Sam Woods joined WUWM 89.7-FM, Milwaukee’s NPR and Joy Powers of “Lake Effect” for the February installment of our monthly “5 Things” feature.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ways to embrace winter
MILWAUKEE - Let's embrace these winter months with some fun activities. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with a few!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo red panda sponsorship for Valentine's Day
MILWAUKEE - Animal lovers can make Valentine's Day special this year by sponsoring Cinder, the Milwaukee County Zoo's red panda cub. This Valentine's Day, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making it easier to buy loved ones a gift and sponsor Cinder. Sponsors will get a red panda plush toy...
Weekend events in Milwaukee with Jammin' 98.3
TMJ4 News is introducing a new segment Friday, in partnership with 98.3! The segment will air every Friday featuring a small list of events happening in the city of Milwaukee over the weekend.
CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center; conserving diverse habitats
MILWAUKEE - Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is on a mission to conserve our land’s diverse habitats on Lake Michigan while providing wonderful experiences and environmental education for all. Brian Kramp is with one of their team members that loves keeping kids educated and engaged.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cancer screenings at Gee's Clippers 'a chance to catch things sooner'
Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its second annual free skin, hair and nail screening event. It focused on screening for certain types of cancer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Active Streets 2023; Milwaukee DPW seeks proposals
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is now seeking proposals for the 2023 Active Streets program. The DPW said, in 2022, community-based organizations built upon their participation in the 2021 program and activated four streets in the city with the common goal of slowing traffic, increasing safety for walking and biking, and installing art on the street.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children threw snowballs at cars. A Milwaukee man fired back with a gun. Now, the man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after the 2020 incident. William Carson was sentenced on Friday after a jury convicted him in November. Prosecutors said kids were throwing...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
