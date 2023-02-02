Five Offensive Players the Panthers Should Watch Closely at the 2023 Senior Bowl

These prospects could be on the Panthers' radar this week.

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST in Mobile, Alabama. This is a great opportunity for coaches, scouts, and GMs to get an up-close look at some of the top talent in this year's draft class. It will also be the first event that Frank Reich will be attending as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

With a couple of days of practice in the books, there are a few guys who I will have my eyes on for the game on Saturday. Let's take a look at some of those guys, specifically on the offensive side. For my defensive prospects to watch, click here .

RB Camerun Peoples - Appalachian State

Yes, the Panthers should bring D'Onta Foreman back and even if they do, it wouldn't hurt to add to the backfield. In fact, Peoples is a very similar player to Foreman when he came out of college. Tough, hard-nosed, downhill runner that relies on his physicality rather than his speed. Peoples rushed for 2,830 yards and 33 touchdowns over his career at App State, but offered very little in the passing game. He needs to develop that part of his game and become better in pass pro, but wouldn't be a bad 6th/7th round option.

WR Grant DuBose - Charlotte

Another local product, Grant DuBose, was a big piece of the Niners' offense over the past two seasons, totaling 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns on 126 receptions. His stock is only going to continue to rise throughout this week and even more so after the game on Saturday, given that he performs well. Has good verticality and wins a lot of 50/50 jumpballs. He's a second round pick right now, but sneak into the back end of the first.

WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State

Big-time producer. In three years at Iowa State, Hutchinson developed into one of the best receivers in the Big 12 Conference. He'll carve up the middle of the field and become a reliable go-to target on third down or in "gotta have it" situations. Doesn't have the top-end speed that some of the other receivers in this class have, which will likely drop him to a late day two/early day three selection. However, with the proper coaching and development, Hutchinson could become a WR2 in the NFL.

TE Luke Musgrave - Oregon State

In my opinion, this is the best blocking tight end in the entire draft and that's saying a lot considering how talented the tight end class is this year. Dominant in run blocking and was excellent in pass pro picking up blitzers. Looking at his numbers (47 rec, 633 yards, 2 TDs for career), it doesn't look like he's a real threat in the passing game, but Oregon State is a run heavy offense. He's already impressing scouts at Senior Bowl practice and should be a highlight of the game this weekend. Should be a second round pick.

TE Payne Durham - Purdue

Durham was the second-leading receiver for the Boilermakers this season, hauling in 56 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Very good pass-catching tight end but should be recognized for his blocking ability too. Physical, heavy-handed blocker that has a lot of athleticism for his 6'5", 260-pound frame. He'll most likely be an early selection on day three of the draft.

