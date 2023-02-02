Chiefs' 2022 Draft Class Shined In AFC Championship Game

In the biggest game of the season thus far, KC's investment in its rookie class paid off big-time.

"We're not rookies no more."

Seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco uttered those words on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl 57. In the emotional moment of winning the AFC Championship Game, Pacheco found the perfect words to describe how his draft class played and felt in that game.

Back in April, Kansas City selected 10 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. All 10 of those guys, plus a few undrafted guys, have played snaps for the team at some point this season. Their development throughout the year was crucial to how far this team would go. That progress was entirely on display Sunday night when the Cincinnati Bengals came to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) reacts after making an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The first pick in the 2022 Chiefs draft class set the tone on the very first play from scrimmage. The Bengals threw a quick screen to Ja'Marr Chase with blockers in front, with Trent McDuffie shedding his guy before making the tackle for a minimal gain. Two plays later, McDuffie leaped up on a ball over the middle and nearly came down with an early interception. Unfortunately, on the next play, star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed suffered a concussion that knocked him out of the game. Sneed's injury then forced the Chiefs to play rookies at all three cornerback spots against arguably the best weapons in the NFL.

Fourth-rounder Joshua Williams had to come off the bench to go along with seventh-rounder Jaylen Watson and McDuffie. However, those three all played excellent games in their own right. The Bengals' three biggest pass plays came on 50/50 jump balls where the receiver made a great play. Outside of that, the Chiefs' rookie cornerbacks allowed little production to Cincinnati's receiving core. On top of that, both Day 3 corners recorded an interception. Watson had his before the half, and Williams got his pick in the fourth quarter with help from one of his classmates, second-round safety Bryan Cook.

Cook's role was minimal throughout the early part of the season but as the year progressed, he saw more playing time. Fans began to see the flashes of what made him a second-round pick. Cook's intellect and athleticism were on display throughout the AFC Championship Game. When Cincinnati went back to the same play that he got beat with earlier in the game, he had it covered and deflected the ball into Williams' hand and giving possession back to the offense.

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after running the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Flipping over to the offensive rookies, they had a significant impact on the outcome of the game as well. The first one, Pacheco, was already mentioned. Though the running game wasn't working at all, he founds ways to make himself useful in the passing attack. He made a concerted effort to help the tackles in pass protection, always giving the defensive end a sound chip before leaking out into the flat. Patrick Mahomes even found him multiple times in the flat as his check-down option, and Pacheco made things happen after the catch. As a result, he finished as the Chiefs third-leading receiver at a time when they needed it.

Kansas City needed Pacheco to step up in the passing attack due to injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman. Those injuries also forced Skyy Moore into action and having to play in the most significant moments. Throughout the entire season, Moore has been buried on the depth chart as he transitions into the NFL and fully grasps the offense. However, with the injuries, he was thrown into the fire and made some plays in the passing game. Though, his most significant impact came with less than a minute remaining in the game. He was returning a punt (something he struggled with all season) but in crunch time, he caught the ball and took off, getting a huge gain to set up the game-winning field goal.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a sack against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Other rookies contributed as well. Jack Cochrane and Nazeeh Johnson are vital parts of the special teams unit, which had its best game of the season. Linebacker Leo Chenal was occasionally in on defense as a run stopper, helping to hold the Bengals' running backs to 41 rushing yards on 13 carries. Lastly, first-rounder George Karlaftis recorded his first career playoff sack and was part of the defensive line that got after Joe Burrow all night.

As the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl, their investment in rookies has had very positive early returns. Those first-year players are now gearing up for the biggest game of their lives not as typical rookies anymore, but as young contributors to a championship-level team.