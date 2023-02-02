Oklahoma’s best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top post players

By Glen Brockenbush

Photo of Del City's Brandon Garrison by Michael Kinney

With modern basketball revolving around athletic wing play and sniper-like shooting (not to mention the fact that not everyone hits the genetic lottery and grows to be 6-foot-9), the dominant big man has almost become extinct in high school basketball.

But there are some players in Oklahoma who are continuing to show that big is beautiful, and while the “stretch 5” is en vogue, there’s nothing wrong with a low-post drop step every now and then as well. Even though the term can be fluid depending on the system in which one plays, here is SBLive Oklahoma's list of the top post players in boys high school basketball for the 2022-23 season.

There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Oklahoma, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about the other post players worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23.

Brandon Garrison, 6-9, Sr., Del City

The Oklahoma State signee is head-and-shoulders (literally at times) above the rest of the state in terms of top post players. He is considered a Top 50 national recruit and was part of Team USA’s U-18 team that won gold at the FIBA Americas Championship over the summer.

His length, athleticism and combination of post moves and shooting touch make him arguably the best overall player in the state.

Recently, Garrison was selected as a McDonald's All-American, and will get to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game this March in Houston, Texas.

Luke Gray, 6-7, Jr., Oklahoma Christian School

Oklahoma Christian School may have fallen in the 3A semifinals last season, but most who were at the tournament came away talking about Gray. His strength, his ability to run the floor and his ability to shoot from range makes him rare.

Halfway through his high school career, he’s already got multiple college offers, including a Division I offer from Liberty.

Gray scored 15 points in a late January game when the Saints defeated 4A No. 1 ranked Crossings Christian.

Bai Jobe, 6-5, Sr., Norman Community Christian

He may be more known for his prowess on the football field, having signed to play that sport at Michigan State, but Jobe just happened to be arguably the best player on the court in every game he played last season, and that included in the Class 3A semifinals when he squared off with Luke Gray.

His slender, but muscular frame allows him to dice through defenses.

Chris Mason, 6-6, Jr., Tulsa Victory Christian

On defense, Mason is like an oak tree in the paint - good luck getting past him or getting the ball past his long limbs. A key member of the Conquerors’ lineup since he was a freshman, Mason is a matchup nightmare for opponents.

Jayden Mott, 6-7, Jr., Midwest City Carl Albert

When you shift from good prep players to genuine top college prospects, you begin to see guys with post size but guard/wing skills. And that’s what you have in Mott.

While he’s mostly going to play on the wing more so than as a traditional post, he’s likely going to be the top shot blocker for the Titans.

Sentinel Moore, 6-8, Sr., Del City Destiny Christian

One of the elite shot-blockers in the state, it doesn’t really matter if Moore is in front of you or behind you when you shoot. Either way, he’s liable to swat you.

Hayden Smith, 6-7, Sr., Tahlequah

Smith might be one of the more versatile big men in the state. He can get to the bucket as a cutter or from a pivot move.

He’s a smooth passer, especially for someone his size, and like most of the guys on this list, he provides some stellar blocks from time to time.

Ethan Wilkerson, 6-7, Jr., Silo

Wilkerson not only has great post moves and a nice turnaround shot, he can spot up from behind the arc as well. Plus, his length makes him a constant threat to block shots.

Ethan Ellison, 6-6, Sr., Broken Arrow

Ellison could be considered a wing, but he’s probably the Tigers’ top interior defender and can do much of the dirty work inside.

Buddy Hammer, 6-6, Sr., Westville

Besides having one of the best names in the state, Hammer is also a strong, athletic big who can be a scoring option in the half-court or in the fast break.

Darian Grant, 6-6, Jr., Moore

Can play a multitude of positions and despite being more of a slashing wing, he can get a lot of his points (and blocks) in the post.

Xavier Ross, 6-8, Jr., Edmond North

The low-post presence on possibly the best team in the state, Ross will be a key factor in the Huskies’ quest to repeat as state champs in 6A.

Kaiden Rayfield, 6-7, So., Putnam City West

A transfer from rival PC North, Rayfield is one of the best sophomores in the entire state and has all the ability to play at the next level.

Zach Collins, 6-7, Jr., Bixby

Long and spindly, Collins is just a junior who should only get better this season as the Spartans look to make a run at the state tournament.

Tallen Bagwell, 6-5, Sr., Roff

With a long wingspan, he plays bigger than 6-5 and when he’s on his game, he’s one of the very best big men (and players) in small-school basketball.

Ryan Reynolds, 6-4, Jr., Midwest City Carl Albert

Again, the term “post” is relative, and most of Carl Albert’s players will play on the perimeter. But Reynolds has the ability to be the steadying post presence for one of the best teams in the state.

Cam Parker, 6-5, So., OKC Crossings Christian

Crossings Christian has become a mainstay at the state tournament and Parker is a big reason why the Knights are going to be a favorite in 4A.

Zac Brown, 6-8, Jr., Collinsville

Agile with quick hands on defense, Brown is a threat to not only block your shot, but steal an entry pass as well.

Jeremiah Deering, 6-5, Jr., Edmond Deer Creek

Absolutely killed it in summer tournaments, routinely ranking as his team’s leader in points, boards and blocks.

Dakotah Terrell, 6-8, So., Pocola

As just a freshman, Terrell established himself as a problem for opponents. He still has plenty of room to grow and put on some weight, but he has the agility to be one of the best inside players in the entire state.



