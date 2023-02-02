Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night. Illinois State Police say two vehicles crash on southbound I-94 around 11:30 p.m. just north of where the interstate splits to I-57 in Longwood Manor. The victim was transported to an area hospital with...
35-year-old man killed in wrong way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday
A man was killed and another was injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side. Chicago police said a driver was going south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a red sedan was headed south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive in the 3300 block when it hit a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north. The...
Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side
A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens charged in West Garfield Park armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park Saturday. Police say the two boys were arrested on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after allegedly stealing a car from a 39-year-old woman less than an hour earlier. They were armed when...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old woman in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman on the West Side in 2020. Police say James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman. Armstrong allegedly shot her on Dec, 20 at 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of...
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
fox32chicago.com
3 wounded, 2 critically in Southwest Side shooting
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, two were critically wounded after a man opened fire at a moving car on Chicago Southwest Side Saturday night. Police say a man traveling in a dark-colored Dodge Charger fired shots at a vehicle driving parallel to him just after 10 p.m. in the 3400 West 79th Street in Ashburn.
fox32chicago.com
4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland
CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
Fuller Park crash: Video shows ISP trooper being thrown into air by stolen vehicle near Dan Ryan
The video shows the moment the stolen car jolts forward, hitting a Jeep and sending an officer flying into the air.
Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder for South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for attempted murder after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side last month. Police say Markis Smith, 23, was arrested on Thursday for shooting and seriously wounding a woman on Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of East 67th Street in South Shore.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was shot at by someone in a silver sedan around 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street. The suspect fled eastbound on Lexington Street....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in fire at abandon building on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fire in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning. Fire officials responded to a blaze in a building located at 6401 South Whipple Street around 4:30 a.m. The two and a half story building was believed to be vacant, but a...
Comments / 1