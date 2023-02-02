Read full article on original website
Amarillo man accused in death of 5, due to drunk-driving, now facing combined charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man, Larry Rolen, is now facing increased punishment for his role in the fatal hit-and-run on Loop 335/St. Frances Ave that left a family of 5 dead. Initially, Rolen fled the scene, only to later be arrested and booked into the Potter County...
Man accused of attacking 79-year-old man found
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Amarillo police said the suspect was found. Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man suspected of assaulting a 79-year-old man on Thursday evening. According to police, at about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson...
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death in a hotel room on I-40. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarilo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers found Kendra Vela, 31, dead in a room with apparent gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Pet of the Week: Angie
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
Pampa man grants wife's dying wish; establishing scholarship fund for area students
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Bill Cofer did not go to school at West Texas A&M University, but the school will never forget his name. Thursday, he donated $1.5 million to the university to create a scholarship fund for kids from Pampa and White Deer High Schools. “This really isn’t...
Early morning fire destroys Canyon apartment building
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — An early morning fire destroyed a building at an apartment complex in Canyon. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Canyon Fire Department responded to the Canyon Crest Apartments for a report of smoke in Building 9. When firefighters arrived, they found "moderate smoke conditions showing, rapidly...
Amarillo Public Health encourages people to get vaccines, boosters before emergency ends
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The national emergency and public health declarations will be allowed to expire on May 11 and City of Amarillo Public Health officials are encouraging people to get their free vaccines and boosters. On January 30, the White House announced its intent to end the national...
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
