Amarillo, TX

Man accused of attacking 79-year-old man found

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Amarillo police said the suspect was found. Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man suspected of assaulting a 79-year-old man on Thursday evening. According to police, at about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson...
AMARILLO, TX
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, Amarillo police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death in a hotel room on I-40. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarilo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers found Kendra Vela, 31, dead in a room with apparent gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
Pet of the Week: Angie

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
AMARILLO, TX
Early morning fire destroys Canyon apartment building

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — An early morning fire destroyed a building at an apartment complex in Canyon. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Canyon Fire Department responded to the Canyon Crest Apartments for a report of smoke in Building 9. When firefighters arrived, they found "moderate smoke conditions showing, rapidly...
CANYON, TX
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
AMARILLO, TX

