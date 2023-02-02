ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Giacomantonio
3d ago

Yes, They love chickens. Killed one of mine by getting the hen door open one night. Dogs heard the chickens squawking and I found it dragging the dead chicken out. It's playing dead made it easier to catch.

Dogs rescued from breeding facility arrive on Long Island

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dogs and puppies rescued from a Midwest breeding facility arrived on Long Island on Saturday.North Shore Animal League teamed up with the National Mill Dog Rescue to save the animals from a commercial breeding facility in Missouri.A total of 50 dogs were rescued. They were both pure and mixed breeds, including Yorkies, pugs, Boston terriers and more.They will be examined by veterinarians at North Shore's Port Washington campus before being put up for adoption next week."All these guys are experiencing a whole bunch of firsts -- their first beds, their first cuddles, their first food they don't have to kind of fight for, their first toys," said Ted Moriates, rescue team lead for North Shore Animal League.This is the first collaboration between North Shore Animal League and National Mill Dog Rescue, funded by a grant from the Long Island Community Foundation.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed

We spend a lot of time in New Jersey talking about food. It is one of our great passions. Many people in the Garden State choose breakfast as their favorite meal. Here in the diner capital of the world, it would stand to reason that breakfast is a big deal, and the food we choose more often than any other to start our day, eggs, would be a topic discussed with the same emotion as the rest of the foods we love to eat and talk about.
CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death

Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network.
