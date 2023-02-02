PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dogs and puppies rescued from a Midwest breeding facility arrived on Long Island on Saturday.North Shore Animal League teamed up with the National Mill Dog Rescue to save the animals from a commercial breeding facility in Missouri.A total of 50 dogs were rescued. They were both pure and mixed breeds, including Yorkies, pugs, Boston terriers and more.They will be examined by veterinarians at North Shore's Port Washington campus before being put up for adoption next week."All these guys are experiencing a whole bunch of firsts -- their first beds, their first cuddles, their first food they don't have to kind of fight for, their first toys," said Ted Moriates, rescue team lead for North Shore Animal League.This is the first collaboration between North Shore Animal League and National Mill Dog Rescue, funded by a grant from the Long Island Community Foundation.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO