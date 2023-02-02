ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Go For It, Jerry! Cowboys' Jones Admission About Super Bowl Eagles

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CC8n_0ka9YGqH00

The Eagles are once again lapping Dallas on the way to a Super Bowl, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making "wildcattin'' noises about how to catch them.

FRISCO - Jerry Jones has on numerous occasions insisted that "Wildcattin' Jerry'' - the risk-taking oil man turned NFL owner who for a couple of decades took gigantic news-making swings at Dallas Cowboys roster-building - is "still in there'' ...

"In there,'' he'll say, while patting his hand to his heart.

But as the the Philadelphia Eagles once again lap Dallas on the way to a Super Bowl (to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Jerry is turning his attention to a couple of other Jones body parts.

“We’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later,''Jones said, mentioning the Eagles and the Rams, who won last year's Super Bowl using a "go-for-it'' management style. Don’t think that doesn’t pop in my head and get my eye, as far as doing it ...

"I know how to do that.''

There is no question but that he knows how to do it.

The question is, "Why won't he do it''?

Once upon a time, Jerry was "all buyer'' - a style best exemplified by the 1995 signing of free agent Deion Sanders.

But ... In the last decade or so, son Stephen Jones' authority inside the front office has led to what could be called a more "balanced'' approach - that is, a philosophy of not "putting it all out there and paying for it later'' in terms of frequently using up high draft picks in trades for expensive stars or in "kicking the can'' financially by signing pricy free agents ... and then worrying about the cap ramifications later.

Is that why Dallas has fallen behind Philly?

And it's not just the contending Eagles (loading up with A.J. Brown, James Bradberry, Haason Reddick, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson) and the champion Rams (loading up with Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller) that have done this. The contending 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, the Bills signed Von Miller, the Bucs (recent champs) grabbed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Bengals "bought'' a new offensive line ...

"That’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket,'' Jones said, reflecting back on the Bucs and the Eagles. "We’ll see how it comes.''

Translation: Jerry, speaking at the Senior Bowl in Alabama, is thinking about this.

He also, however, noted that the 49ers join Dallas in terms of a championship drought. ... mentioning that fact in a way that almost sounds like excuse-making.

“San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. Understand that. San Francisco’s in the same boat,” Jones said.

Yes, but ... the point isn't who is in "the same boat.'' The point - for a Cowboys team that is watching the Eagles go to a seventh NFC title game and then a third Super Bowl during the same 27-year window in which Dallas has done neither - is ...

Should "Wildcattin' Jerry'' make the Cowboys boat move full-steam ahead, with less regard for "balance'' and more concern for "catching Philly''?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave

The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy