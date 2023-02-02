ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated 2023 Big Ten Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

By Joe Spears
 3 days ago
National Signing Day has come and gone. While several of the top recruits signed during the Early Signing Period in December, several more recruits waited until National Signing Day to commit or make it official.

Here’s the 2023 Big Ten On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings, as of Thursday at 8 a.m.

1. Ohio State (93.403)

0 five-stars | 19 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, No. 35 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Inniss may no longer be a five-star recruit according to the On3 Conesnsus, but the doesn’t take away from the fact that the Buckeyes boast one of best position groups of the entire recruiting cycle. Inniss heads to Columbus alongside four-star receivers in Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers.

2. Penn State (91.627)

0 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing interior offensive lineman Jven Williams, No. 43 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Outside of their two top signees in Williams and four-star interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, James Franklin went defense-heavy this cycle as six of the Nittany Lions’ next eight signees are on the defensive side of the ball.

3. Michigan (89.673)

0 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 16 three-stars | 24 total recruits

Top Commit: Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, No. 123 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Michigan boasted a top-10 class in 2022 but weren’t able to replicate that success this cycle finishing at No. 20. The Wolverines added plenty of depth with this group and were able to a pair of top-200 players and two players just outside of the top-200.

4. Michigan State (88.839)

0 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 8 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School EDGE Bai Jobe, No. 69 in On3 Consensus

Summary: They only have 16 signees but the Spartans were able to sign three top-200 recruits and five players within the top-300. Signing quarterback Sam Leavitt was also a win as the Spartans weren’t able to keep five-star in-state quarterback Dante Moore home.

5. Nebraska (88.043)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 24 three-stars | 28 total recruits

Top Commit: Lincoln (Neb.) Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, No. 60 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Matt Rhule didn’t get a ton of time to add on to the Cornhuskers 2023 class but in the limited time he had, he impressed. Signing players like Coleman and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen were major wins as Rhule looks to build the Cornhuskers back into a national power.

6. Iowa (86.893)

0 five-stars | 1 four-stars | 21 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Iowa City (Iowa) linebacker Ben Kueter, No. 291 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Hawkeyes were able to finish with the No. 39 class but suffered a major blow when in-state five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor flipped his commitment to Alabama on Dec. 20.

7. Illinois (86.725)

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 20 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy, No. 247 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Bret Bielema was able to put together a solid class led by three four-star prospects. Elzy was the final piece of that group and should provide a spark on offense.

8. Northwestern (86.534)

0 five-stars | 1 four-stars | 18 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Dayton (Ohio) Northmont linebacker Nigel Glover, No. 303 in On3 Consensus

Summary: As bad as their record may have been in 2022, the Wildcats were able to secure a top-50 recruiting class highlighted by a big win in Ohio signing Glover. On3 ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio.

9. Minnesota (86.366)

0 five-stars | 1 four-stars | 20 three-stars | 21 total recruits

Top Commit: Walled Lake (Mich.) Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor, No. 363 in On3 Consensus

Summary: In-state recruiting was an emphasis for the Golden Gophers as two of their top-three signees are in-state recruits and are two of the top-3 recruits in Minnesota. Their biggest signee comes from Michigan though as Taylor is a four-star running back.

10. Wisconsin (86.325)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 13 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Commit: Hamilton (Ohio) Stephen T Badin safety Braedyn Moore, No. 336 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Badgers were able to put together a top-50 class with only 15 signees. Luke Fickell added two more commitments since coming to Madison and has a pair of four-star signees in Moore and interior offensive lineman James Durand

11. Maryland (86.279)

0 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 22 three-stars | 25 total recruits

Top Commit: Glen Burnie (Md.) Good Counsel EDGE Neeo Avery, No. 326 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Flipping Avery from Ole Miss was the biggest win of the 2023 cycle for the Terrapins but they also secured a win on National Signing Day landing commitment from one half of the Harris twins in four-star linebacker Michael Harris.

12. Purdue (85.335)

0 five-stars | 0 four-stars | 15 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan defensive lineman Drake Carlson, No. 657 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Jeff Brohm’s departure didn’t help the Boilermakers class as they fell from No. 43 last year to No. 58 this cycle. Losing their top commitment in Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert, who flipped to Kentucky on National Signing Day, didn’t help the class.

13. Rutgers (85.202)

0 five-stars | 0 four-stars | 19 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Union City (N.J.) interior offensive lineman JaSire Peterson, No. 534 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Scarlet Knights weren’t able to build on their class following the Early Signing Period and fell 18 spots from where they were in 2022.

14. Indiana (85.032)

0 five-stars | 0 four-stars | 15 three-stars | 15 total recruits

Top Commit: Shreveport (La.) Northwood defensive lineman TaDerius Collins, No. 525 in On3 Consensus

Summary: The Hoosiers a long way off from the No. 27 class that they had in 2022. They finish this cycle with the lowest class in the conference and No. 65 in the country.

