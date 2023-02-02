Read full article on original website
Police hold 2 at gunpoint for suspected break in at Harrison Township business
Harrison Township Police followed and halted two suspects after initially responding to a triggered alarm.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
cleveland19.com
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police-issued bodycams caught troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arresting two people after getting caught with over two pounds of methamphetamine on the Ohio Turnpike on Monday. OSHP Lt. Joel Smith said troopers pulled over a rented 2021 Mazda CX-5 at 12:18 p.m. for...
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Two-vehicle collision in Lexington Twp. injures one driver
An early morning crash on Wednesday in Lexington Township between two vehicles left one of the drivers injured and requiring medical transport. On Wednesday, February 1, around 2:25 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near Old 51 and County Farm Road. Deputies along...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Man arrested after hitting patrol vehicle during pursuit in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is in custody after leading police on a chase through St. Clair County and onto the Blue Water Bridge and back before ending with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a police cruiser and the man trying to run away. The St....
‘Thousands of nails’ spilled onto roadway after multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody
One person was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison. Below are...
5 years later, Waterford's 'Bonnie and Clyde' wannabe pleads guilty to bank robbery
Almost five years after a red dye pack exploded in his bag of stolen loot, a Waterford man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery spree that he pulled off with a friend and his wife — the getaway driver who unabashedly admitted to enjoying life on the wild side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
95.3 MNC
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman, man who worked at Macomb County Morgue charged for stealing drugs from bodies
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A woman and a man who worked at the Macomb County Morgue have been charged for stealing drugs off of bodies, prosecutors said. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, is accused of taking drugs from the medical examiner’s office with intent to sell them, officials said. Jacob...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
fox2detroit.com
'Like a bomb went off': 2 drivers die in head-on collision in Macomb County
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Macomb County Monday. The crash between two trucks happened just after 2 p.m. and was so severe, the road remained closed for five hours by investigators. "It was like a bomb went off, (my husband) immediately ran...
