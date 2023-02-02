ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Two-vehicle collision in Lexington Twp. injures one driver

An early morning crash on Wednesday in Lexington Township between two vehicles left one of the drivers injured and requiring medical transport. On Wednesday, February 1, around 2:25 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near Old 51 and County Farm Road. Deputies along...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township. Dispatchers received 9-1-1 calls around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, saying that a murder-suicide was going to happen. Troopers forced their way into the 82nd Avenue home after nobody answered the door. Two people, 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old...
MICHIGAN STATE

