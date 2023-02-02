ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Harness racing returns to Saratoga this weekend

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 82nd season of live harness racing at the Saratoga Casino Hotel returns this weekend. The season starts on February 4, with post time at 5 p.m., the rest of the year will consist of 150 racing programs running through mid-December.

Opening day attendees will get a ski cap while supplies last. Opening day will also feature an exclusive SaratogaBets offer that allows SaratogaBets members to spin a prize wheel in the Mezzanine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to win up to a $100 deposit into their SaratogaBets account. SaratogaBets members will also earn an additional 10% on their winning Saratoga Harness wagers while playing on the property through the SaratogaBets mobile app or any self-service betting terminal. Interested horseplayers can log on to www.saratogabets.com to sign up for a free account. Continuing the fun, customers can enter to spin the prize wheel to win a free bet worth $25 up to $100 on February 5. Drawings will take place after races 2-10.

Race Secretary, Peter Iovino states, “We’re expecting some great racing this year,” “We have over $18 million in purses, averaging $120K in purses per program.” The track will be hosting NY Sire Stakes races in June featuring the best NY bred horses who race for over $1 million in purses.

The casino explains winter, spring and fall schedules will include matinee racing on Sunday, Monday and select Tuesdays with post times at noon and Saturdays, post time at 5 p.m.  The summer live racing schedule will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with a post time of 6:45pm. For a complete live racing schedule go to Saratoga Casino Website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

