ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pair of LSU Tigers in East-West Shrine Bowl

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A22nt_0ka9XUzQ00
LSU DB Mekhi Garner makes a tackle against Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner will be on opposite sidelines on Thursday night when the East-West Shrine Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bernard-Converse will wear No. 6 for the West squad, while Garner will wear No. 22 and will play for the East. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the NFL Network.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, which dates back to 1925, is the longest-running college football all-star game. LSU running back Gary James earned offensive MVP honors in the 1986 game, while James Britt was named the defensive MVP in 1983.

In their only season with the Tigers, Bernard-Converse and Garner played significant roles in LSU posting a 10-4 mark and winning the SEC Western Division.

Bernard-Converse appeared in 13 games with nine starts and led the Tigers with two interceptions to go along with 44 tackles. His interceptions came in wins over Alabama and Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Garner started all 13 games during the regular season at cornerback and led the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He added 43 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Both players have entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New Alabama offensive coordinator’s connection to LSU Tigers

On Friday, Alabama hired an offensive coordinator with some ties to the LSU Tigers. Additionally, Tommy Rees’s move to Tuscaloosa significantly impacts LSU’s upcoming football season. LSU Tigers fans are surprised to learn that Tommy Rees departed his alma mater to join Nick Saban’s staff. Rees replaces Bill...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kalb.com

ASH’s All-American Alexis Guillory signs with LSU Track & Field

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexis Guillory joins a very talented list of track & field athletes from Alexandria Senior High to sign to the next level. On Friday, February 3, she wrote her own name down on the list and signed her signature on her letter of intent to continue her career at LSU.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals

Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic

Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
PONCHATOULA, LA
KPLC TV

Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Roll out the red carpet and bring out the purple and gold! The 65th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony has nominated an album created by Creole Rock and Soul Artist, Sean Ardoin and the Golden Band from Tigerland for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The groundbreaking...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week

For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy