Pair of LSU Tigers in East-West Shrine Bowl

LSU DB Mekhi Garner makes a tackle against Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner will be on opposite sidelines on Thursday night when the East-West Shrine Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bernard-Converse will wear No. 6 for the West squad, while Garner will wear No. 22 and will play for the East. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the NFL Network.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, which dates back to 1925, is the longest-running college football all-star game. LSU running back Gary James earned offensive MVP honors in the 1986 game, while James Britt was named the defensive MVP in 1983.

In their only season with the Tigers, Bernard-Converse and Garner played significant roles in LSU posting a 10-4 mark and winning the SEC Western Division.

Bernard-Converse appeared in 13 games with nine starts and led the Tigers with two interceptions to go along with 44 tackles. His interceptions came in wins over Alabama and Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Garner started all 13 games during the regular season at cornerback and led the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He added 43 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Both players have entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.