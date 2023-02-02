ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards

Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
