Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Tuesday to 37 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Meadows will serve three years of supervised release.

On January 17, 2022, law enforcement was called to Harrah’s Casino and encountered Meadows. Meadows ran from officers and threw something on the roof of a car wash, which was later located and identified as a Glock .45 caliber handgun. Meadows was prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a felon and was a drug user.