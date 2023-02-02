Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Slushy roads in Tarrant County expected to refreeze overnight, cause more problems
Out in Tarrant County, highways were a little easier to navigate on Wednesday but still a big problem. Drivers along highways were kicking up all sorts of slush as the winter storm continues.
fox4news.com
Ice begins to melt on Dallas County roads
The roads are in much better shape today in Dallas County compared to the past few icy mornings. It's still cold and wet and could be dangerous in some areas, though.
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after winter weather; Denton County included
DENTON, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for counties impacted by the recent ice storm. The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Other counties may be added to the declaration as more damage assessments are done. There were power outages...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
fox4news.com
Slick roads lead to traffic fatalities, numerous crashes in DFW
Emergency crews warned drivers and asked them to stay home for yet another day. Many areas refroze overnight and that led to an absolute mess for the Friday morning commute.
fox4news.com
Shannon Murray gets stuck while driving in Tarrant County
If you have to get somewhere today, it could be tricky. FOX 4's Shannon Murray found that out the hard way.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. The roadways are still filled with slush, but confidence and the number of vehicles on them is growing.
fox4news.com
2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
tarrantcounty.com
Tarrant County will be closed on Wednesday, February 1
Due to the ongoing winter storm, all Tarrant County governmental buildings will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. “With the updated weather forecast calling for more freezing precipitation through Wednesday, Tarrant County will be closed on February 1,” said Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare. “I urge everyone to stay home, take appropriate precautions and only travel when necessary. Tarrant County will continue to monitor this weather event and take appropriate action as needed.”
fox4news.com
TxDOT Fort Worth District gives an update on road conditions
The Texas Department of Transportation's crews in Fort Worth will be working long hours to clear the roads. Good Day talked to Val Lopez with TxDOT in Fort Worth about how the pre-treated roads are holding up and where the sand trucks are being used. Plus, it'll soon be time to bring out the plows.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
fox4news.com
Ice covers Buc-ee's parking lot in Denton County
Some of the worst road conditions in North Texas have been in Denton County. And they could get worse Wednesday as more precipitation moves in.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
