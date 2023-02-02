Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Related
krcrtv.com
Flume Street Fair highlights local art, music, and vendors in Chico
Chico — The Flume Street Fair hit the streets of Chico once again highlighting unique talent among the cities various businesses and products Saturday afternoon. Running from 12-5 p.m. every Saturday, folks are allowed to browse the small fair which includes vendors who specialize in different crafts such as t-shirts, earrings, lotions, and decorations that are for sale, at times even including seasonal items for Halloween. Accompanying the vendors is live music to add a little atmosphere while in attendance which does not require a fee as all are welcome to check out the event.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified focusing on low-income students and attendance after statewide rankings released
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified School District (CUSD) discussed its statewide rankings across 13 categories at its school board meeting Wednesday night. Those rankings are from the California School Dashboard that shows each district's performance in 2022. It shows suspension rates, standardized testing scores compared to state standards, chronic absenteeism...
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
actionnewsnow.com
Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
actionnewsnow.com
Pet of the Week: Tulip
Tulip is our Pet of the Week! This adorable 10 week old puppy is very sweet and cuddly. She'll be available to adopt from the Butte Humane Society in Chico soon.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
actionnewsnow.com
A look inside the battle for Miller Mansion
CHICO, Calif. - If you have ever driven along the Esplanade in Chico you have probably wondered what the large white home is. On the property at 2185 Esplanade used to sit the Daniel Bidwell mansion, the half-brother of Chico's founder John, built in and around 1871. It was the second Bidwell Mansion that was dismantled, and now pieces of it decorate the current Miller Mansion.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
SFist
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Town Market
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard killed a man. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says deputies pulled over a person on Ophir Road but...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Comments / 0