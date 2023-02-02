ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

krcrtv.com

Flume Street Fair highlights local art, music, and vendors in Chico

Chico — The Flume Street Fair hit the streets of Chico once again highlighting unique talent among the cities various businesses and products Saturday afternoon. Running from 12-5 p.m. every Saturday, folks are allowed to browse the small fair which includes vendors who specialize in different crafts such as t-shirts, earrings, lotions, and decorations that are for sale, at times even including seasonal items for Halloween. Accompanying the vendors is live music to add a little atmosphere while in attendance which does not require a fee as all are welcome to check out the event.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified focusing on low-income students and attendance after statewide rankings released

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified School District (CUSD) discussed its statewide rankings across 13 categories at its school board meeting Wednesday night. Those rankings are from the California School Dashboard that shows each district's performance in 2022. It shows suspension rates, standardized testing scores compared to state standards, chronic absenteeism...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project

CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Valley's Edge controversy: update on lawsuit and pending referendum

CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico Thursday for approving the Valley's Edge plan. Action News Now obtained a copy of the paperwork filed to the Butte County Courthouse. Valley's Edge will be built in a 1 1/2 square mile area in southeast Chico,...
CHICO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area

CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pet of the Week: Tulip

Tulip is our Pet of the Week! This adorable 10 week old puppy is very sweet and cuddly. She'll be available to adopt from the Butte Humane Society in Chico soon.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

A look inside the battle for Miller Mansion

CHICO, Calif. - If you have ever driven along the Esplanade in Chico you have probably wondered what the large white home is. On the property at 2185 Esplanade used to sit the Daniel Bidwell mansion, the half-brother of Chico's founder John, built in and around 1871. It was the second Bidwell Mansion that was dismantled, and now pieces of it decorate the current Miller Mansion.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dead in shooting near Town Market

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard killed a man. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says deputies pulled over a person on Ophir Road but...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
CHICO, CA

