Chico — The Flume Street Fair hit the streets of Chico once again highlighting unique talent among the cities various businesses and products Saturday afternoon. Running from 12-5 p.m. every Saturday, folks are allowed to browse the small fair which includes vendors who specialize in different crafts such as t-shirts, earrings, lotions, and decorations that are for sale, at times even including seasonal items for Halloween. Accompanying the vendors is live music to add a little atmosphere while in attendance which does not require a fee as all are welcome to check out the event.

CHICO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO