ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Neebies: Auburn class superlatives

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKpFs_0ka9WIxp00
Keldric Faulk (Photo Credit: Cole Pinkston On3)

As we look at the 2023 Auburn recruiting class, Keith Niebuhr hands out awards based on personal observations throughout the recruiting cycle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?

This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Davis says opportunity to coach at his alma mater a pleasant surprise

AUBURN, Alabama–One of the more productive receivers to play for the Auburn football Tigers in the last decade, Marcus Davis is off to a strong start in his career as a college coach, something that got the attention of Hugh Freeze. Davis was the Tigers’ new head coach’s choice to direct the wide receivers and the former Tiger receiver said he appreciates the opportunity.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 2025 DE Malik Autry explains decision to commit to Auburn

Malik Autry announced his verbal commitment to Auburn Wednesday, accomplishing a childhood dream. Autry attends Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama, and he is the first 2025 recruit to verbally commit to the Tigers. The sophomore feels there is something brewing at Auburn. “Auburn has something going for themselves people...
OPELIKA, AL
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
Greenville Advocate

Browning leaves Greenville for ASU

After one season as head coach for the Greenville Tigers football program, Patrick Browning is leaving to try his hand at college coaching. News of Browning’s move to Alabama State University was announced this morning by AL.com. Browning will take over as quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Hornets.
GREENVILLE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area

OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
OPELIKA, AL
lakemagazine.life

Anna Caroline McKelvey

Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika

OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Sean Dietrich has definitely ‘Earned’ his Mardi Gras Balls

The 18th annual Millbrook Reveler’s Mardi Gras Parade is in the books for another year, and this year the Grand Marshal was the amazingly talented writer Sean Dietrich, sometimes better known as Sean of the South. I have admired his work for years. My late journalism professor Wiley Hilburn...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
The Georgia Sun

This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US

The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy