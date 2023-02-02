Read full article on original website
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Police look to identify men that may have witnessed the St. Augustine shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) The St. Augustine Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals that may have witnessed the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins. Police say the two individuals pictured below may have been in or near the alley behind O’steen’s...
News4Jax.com
Possible St. Augustine car burglary suspect crashes into FPL power station during chase
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A car driven by a possible burglary suspect crashed into a power station Wednesday morning in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). SJCSO said it responded to a call to help the St. Augustine Police Department with possible...
News4Jax.com
Hearing held for man who had manslaughter charge dismissed in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A pretrial hearing was held Tuesday afternoon for Louis Casado, who had a manslaughter charge dismissed last year in the 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia but still faces a remaining charge of carrying a firearm into a prohibited place. The shooting happened in May...
Car crashed into FPL substation, knocks out neighborhood power
FPL reported over 25,000 outages Wednesday morning in St. Johns County after a car barreled into one of its substations.
SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County sheriff, community react to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Community members shared their reactions Monday to Aiden Fucci pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. St. Johns Sheriff Robert Hardwick released a statement regarding the plea:. “Aiden Fucci’s decision to enter a guilty...
MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting. On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint. Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
News4Jax.com
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
News4Jax.com
How will Aiden Fucci’s defense prepare for the sentencing phase? A juvenile law expert provides insight
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys are preparing for the sentencing phase now that Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. The shocking change of plea came Monday, the same day jury selection was supposed to...
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
Police officer charged after shooting off-duty cop in Indiana
A Police officer on the job for less than a year in St. John, Indiana has an uncertain future after being charged with a felony for shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer late last year.
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Murder
16-year-old Aiden Fucci said he was 'sorry for the Bailey family' and his family while pleading guilty in St. Johns County on Monday. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
2 people shot at shopping center in Land O' Lakes
Pasco Sheriff's Office said two people were shot at a shopping center in Land O' Lakes Monday evening.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state…
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Zaxby’s in review at the Fountains of St. Johns
Zaxby’s proposes a restaurant and drive-thru at County Road 210 in the Fountains at St. Johns in St. Johns County. The county is reviewing an application for the project proposed on almost an acre at County Road 210 West and Fountains Way. DAR Investments One LLC of Jacksonville is...
