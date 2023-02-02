ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting.  On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint.  Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Zaxby’s in review at the Fountains of St. Johns

Zaxby’s proposes a restaurant and drive-thru at County Road 210 in the Fountains at St. Johns in St. Johns County. The county is reviewing an application for the project proposed on almost an acre at County Road 210 West and Fountains Way. DAR Investments One LLC of Jacksonville is...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

