cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank
Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
cntraveler.com
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
Veteran cruise-goer says Carnival's inadvertent 'cruise to nowhere' dimmed her vacation dream of getting some peace and quiet on the boat
The Bahamas-bound Carnival Sunshine became a "cruise to nowhere" earlier this month after windy weather kept the ship from docking in Nassau.
‘We’re like an island’: inside Florence’s secret neighbourhood
The Florentine neighbourhood of Sant’Ambrogio may only be 10 minutes’ walk east from the landmark Duomo and Palazzo Vecchio, but this part of the Tuscan capital has a distinctive character far removed from the tourist pizza traps and overpriced gelato. It’s a tight-knit community that is still genuinely Florentine but also multi-ethnic. It’s a food nirvana and a favourite student haunt.
Spring Break Busier Than 2022, Woman Roofied at Denver Airport, Weirdest Flight Attendant Requests
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, February 5, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. found America's top destinations for an intimate outing.
travelawaits.com
Blue Lagoon Vs. Sky Lagoon: 6 Key Differences Between Iceland’s Most Famous Lagoons
When you think of visiting Iceland, geothermal pools and luxurious lagoons undoubtedly come to mind. The Blue Lagoon, considered a wonder of the world, is an Instagram favorite with its blue-green waters and has been the go-to for decades. But there’s a new kid on the block in Reykjavik, Sky Lagoon, which was just built in 2021.
The Most Welcoming Cities on Earth, According to Booking.com
Italy’s Polignano a Mare and Taiwan’s Hualien City top this year’s list.
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER THE ULTIMATE TOUR OF LOVE WITH INSIDE BURJ AL ARAB’S VALENTINE’S DAY EXPERIENCES
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year surrounded by unparalleled opulence and heritage and unique experiences with Inside Burj Al Arab’s exquisite range of Valentine’s Day offers. With the opportunity to discover the untold stories of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and the original home of luxury, throughout...
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons Why I Love Car Camping As A Solo Traveler
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. I absolutely adore solo camping and have been doing it for 4 years. I started out camping in my tiny vintage camper, then moved on to a new 21-foot travel trailer. This year I am going back to vintage after the renovation of my 1978 Airstream Argosy Minuet is completed.
hotelnewsme.com
PRIME68 OFFERS ELEVATED DINING EXPERIENCES WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF DUBAI
Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s award-winning restaurant is the ultimate destination for an upscale steakhouse experience for the city’s visitors and residents alike. Located on the 68th floor of the iconic hotel, Prime68 offers a new generation of steakhouse, serving some of the highest quality ingredients and finest cuts of steaks in an elegant yet modern style. With panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Prime68 makes for a memorable dining experience, complete with a variety of dining offers to choose from.
Thrillist
Get Into Glamping at a Beachside Resort Inside a Caribbean National Park
It was on my first night staying at Cinnamon Bay Campground in St. John that I began to wonder if I’d made a mistake. Perhaps my error was simply the three painkiller cocktails I’d consumed, now spurring me to contemplate the two-minute walk from my tent to the bathroom.
Pinkbike.com
Tour de Whakarewarewa: 230 Kilometers In 30 Hours For The Ultimate Sufferfest
Words by Jesse Cseh, photography by "high quality" iPhone footage of various sources. Every year I like to come up with a challenge to personally push myself beyond the norm in cycling, both mentally and physically. I really like seeing the process develop from a thought, into the countless hours of prep, right through to completion and reflection. I try to build year on year and do things that haven't been done in a specific way before. Last year I tried my hand in Everesting. I did this on a Grade 6 trail in the wind and rain over 15 hours of ride time Chasingthetoughtestoffroadeverest.
techaiapp.com
Smoked Room in Madrid by Astet Studio
Whoever coined the term ‘smoke without fire’ could well have lunched last at Madrid’s latest haunt. With its charcoal passages, sculpted black doors, dark brick backdrops, and chandeliers that look like lava balls, the restaurant channels the inside of a volcano—if volcanoes also had 15-dish tasting menus and a Japanese maple wood bar. Located inside Hotel Hyatt Regency Hesperia in Madrid, Smoked Room is intimate in scale, with exclusive seating for only 14 diners.
My Creeping Flight Delay In Denver Leads To Comical Game Of “Musical Gates”
I had a rough first trip on United Airlines this week, with a creeping flight delay leading to a rather comical number of gate changes within a short time period that resembled a game of musical chairs. Tis the season for musical gates…. A Game Of Musical Gates In Denver...
tinyhousetalk.com
Friland Tiny House on Northern Italian Cliff
Here’s a treasure! The tiny vacation homes set up by Friland are located in some magical spots in Northern Italy! These THOWs are designed as a way to relax and reconnect with nature, and you can see why. This particular cabin is on the Monte Prat plateau — essentially a dazzling mountain cliff.
