NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
Centre Daily
Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary
The date was Feb. 5, 2017. With just over 17 minutes remaining in regulation, the Atlanta Falcons held a commanding 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At this point, a Falcons victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion. After...
Centre Daily
Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage
Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. “I really like Joe Burrow,” Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, “but I'm not going to root for Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes, that Texas quarterback.”
Centre Daily
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation
PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Centre Daily
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The draft process is in full swing, with Senior Bowl practice week wrapping up, just who are some players the Steelers will be interested in?. As we know, pretty much every prospect there meets with every single team at the Senior Bowl. So when we hear a prospect met with a team, it does not always mean that's the player they're specifically targeting. I do have a list of players though just based off their practice performance and also their interviews that I believe will pique the Pittsburgh Steelers interest.
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Centre Daily
Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
Centre Daily
Roundtable: Lions’ Under-the-Radar Draft Prospects
1.) What is your reaction to Dre Bly joining the Lions' coaching staff?. Christian Booher: I'm thrilled to see Dan Campbell hire Bly as the team's next cornerbacks coach. I had wondered whether he was going to make a new hire or simply make Brian Duker the full-time position coach, and I believe Bly will be an excellent hire.
Centre Daily
Bills to Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why the Pick Makes Sense
As another day passes, another 2023 NFL mock draft has been released. Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Experts Consider LA And One Other Team Likeliest To Trade For Kyrie Irving
When it comes to the race to acquire controversial Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, your Los Angeles Lakers are right at the top of the pack among the interested parties. After contract extension negotiations with Brooklyn soured, Irving upped the ante yesterday, demanding to be flipped by Thursday's trade deadline, threatening to walk in free agency if he isn't moved.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Centre Daily
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Centre Daily
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack. After pushing all their poker chips to the middle of the table this past summer,...
Centre Daily
Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Leg
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Nearing Return
The purple and gold are getting healthier and healthier. Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back for some time and getting his legs under him, and Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV has played in LA’s last four games. Yesterday, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham shared some excellent...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
