Sen. Mike Lee Issues Threat to Japanese Prime Minister Over Imprisoned U.S. Soldier: ‘The Stake That Sticks Out Gets Hammered Down’

Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.

5 HOURS AGO