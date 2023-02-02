Sen. Mike Lee Issues Threat to Japanese Prime Minister Over Imprisoned U.S. Soldier: ‘The Stake That Sticks Out Gets Hammered Down’

Read full article on original website
Mark Esper Declares On CNN He’d Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Montana, Shocked By Biden’s Tolerance of ‘Brazen Act’
Mark Esper gave CNN a glimpse at the potential response Donald Trump’s administration would have had to the balloon hovering in Montana airspace reportedly belonging to the Chinese government, and it sounds a tad different than the response from President Joe Biden’s White House. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan...
MTG Says Trump Would’ve Shot Down Spy Balloons Before They Ever Reached U.S. – He Didn’t
After the PRC’s spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that it would never have been allowed to reach the United States in the first place if Donald Trump were president. But a Forbes report begs to differ. Greene...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
GOP House Oversight Chairman Wildly Speculates Chinese Spy Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ in It: Did it ‘Take Off From Wuhan?’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Friday that he is concerned the federal government does not know what is in the Chinese spy balloon flying high over the U.S. – wildly speculating there could even be “bioweapons” in the balloon.
JUST IN: President Biden Promises Action On China Spy Balloon In First On-Camera Comments
President Joe Biden made his first on-camera comments about the spy balloon from China that’s floating high above the United States, promising action. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:. Q: Thank...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Trump Campaign Lawyer Thinks Congress Should Shoot Down China’s Spy Balloon Or Declare War Or Something
Trump 2024 campaign lawyer Christina Bobb had a novel idea when she suggested members of Congress order the military to take care of the China-sent spy balloon floating over Montana. Former President Donald Trump may not be back on Twitter yet, but his campaign lawyer and former Newsmax correspondent Bobb...
House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’
Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
Trump Lashes Out Over ‘Chinese Balloon Situation,’ Claims it ‘NEVER’ Happened on His Watch: ‘FAKE DISINFORMATION!’
Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.
Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Suggests Biden Needed ‘Permission’ from China Before Shooting Down Spy Balloon
Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy doubled down on her claims that the U.S. Military didn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon faster because President Joe Biden sought “permission” from China beforehand. On Saturday, Fox & Friends fumed at the Biden administration’s inaction against the spy balloon,...
Ted Cruz Says ‘Good’ Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, But ‘Xi Knows Damn Well’ Biden Wouldn’t Have Had ‘Guts’ if Montanans Hadn’t Spotted It
The Chinese spy balloon that civilians first spotted over Montana wouldn’t have been shot down under President Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday. The U.S. government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Postpones Trip to China Following Spy Balloon Over Skies of Montana
Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones his trip to China, following the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana Thursday evening. The U.S. Department of Defense began tracking the balloon and so far has decided against shooting it down. CNN Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt broke the...
China Maintains Montana ‘Spy’ Balloon Was Mistake As Second Found In Latin America: ‘The Facts Are Very Clear’
China maintained their claim that the balloon device hovering over Montana is there by mistake after a second device reportedly from Beijing was found in Latin American airspace. In Saturday statements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson for the People’s Republic of China claimed the balloon is a meteorological device and blasted...
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
AWKWARD: Hewitt Reminds Trump About That Time He Tripped Trump Into Biffing Question Live During Debate
Radio host Hugh Hewitt reminded former President Donald Trump about that time he got tripped up during a live televised debate — by a question that Hewitt asked him. Hewitt is an unabashed supporter of Trump who opened his recent interview by gushing ” You’re always the best interview in America.”
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job
Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Chinese Spy Balloon Dropped ‘Surveillance Products Powered By Solar Energy’
Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo questioned if China’s spy balloon was able to bug a large swath of the United States before it was shot down over the weekend. Bartiromo led Sunday Morning Futures with a recap of the spy balloon’s traversal through America before it was downed off of the U.S. east coast. President Joe Biden told reporters he knew of the balloon on Wednesday and wanted it shot down, but he deferred to the Pentagon’s advice to wait and avoid the potential damages from falling debris.
‘Do I Take Any Blame For Inflation? No!’ Biden Snaps Back At Reporter After Victory Lap On ‘Strikingly Good’ Jobs News
After a brief victory dance over a blockbuster jobs report, President Joe Biden answered abruptly when a reporter asked him “do you take any blame for inflation?”. Friday morning saw the release of a new jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed 517,000 jobs added, nearly tripling expectations and sending the business press into a stunned frenzy.
WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024
Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch. Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into...
