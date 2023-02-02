ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sen. Mike Lee Issues Threat to Japanese Prime Minister Over Imprisoned U.S. Soldier: ‘The Stake That Sticks Out Gets Hammered Down’

By Isaac Schorr
Mediaite
Mediaite
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
Mediaite

House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’

Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
Mediaite

Trump Lashes Out Over ‘Chinese Balloon Situation,’ Claims it ‘NEVER’ Happened on His Watch: ‘FAKE DISINFORMATION!’

Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.
Mediaite

Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Mediaite

WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Chinese Spy Balloon Dropped ‘Surveillance Products Powered By Solar Energy’

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo questioned if China’s spy balloon was able to bug a large swath of the United States before it was shot down over the weekend. Bartiromo led Sunday Morning Futures with a recap of the spy balloon’s traversal through America before it was downed off of the U.S. east coast. President Joe Biden told reporters he knew of the balloon on Wednesday and wanted it shot down, but he deferred to the Pentagon’s advice to wait and avoid the potential damages from falling debris.
Mediaite

‘Do I Take Any Blame For Inflation? No!’ Biden Snaps Back At Reporter After Victory Lap On ‘Strikingly Good’ Jobs News

After a brief victory dance over a blockbuster jobs report, President Joe Biden answered abruptly when a reporter asked him “do you take any blame for inflation?”. Friday morning saw the release of a new jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed 517,000 jobs added, nearly tripling expectations and sending the business press into a stunned frenzy.
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
17
Followers
300
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy