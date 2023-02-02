Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
Zopa bank raises $92 million for possible M&A
While the rest of the fintech world is struggling through investment rounds, Zopa Bank has announced they have raised $92 million. The bank broke the news on Feb. 2, 2023. The latest funding round is said to drive the bank through the next growth phase to become “Britain’s best bank” and was led by existing investors.
fintechnexus.com
Provenir Webinar: Alternative Data – The Catalyst for Financial Inclusion
Increasingly, lenders are turning to alternative data to inform underwriting decisions. For years, credit has been granted using formalized credit scores such as FICO. However, many consumers are rejected, leaving entire demographics underserved, despite many being able to afford the credit they seek. Alternative data sets provide a complete picture of the individual, improving inclusion.
fintechnexus.com
Nubank shutters investment area as LatAm fintechs join global tech layoff wave
Nubank, the largest digital bank in Latin America, announced it was no longer serving its clients with investment advisory, cutting its headcount by 40 amid a wave of fintech and technology layoffs in Latin America and the rest of the world. The decision from the Brazilian neobank is the latest...
fintechnexus.com
Top 10 Fintech News Stories for the Week Ending February 4, 2023
Stripe leads the news again this week as we discovered they may not go public this year after all and may instead raise a substantial private funding round. Also making news was American Express launching new tools for small business, community banks want more time to connect with APIs, the CFPB wants to cap credit card late fees, SoFi’s solid earnings report and more. Here are what I consider to be the top ten fintech news stories of the past week.
fintechnexus.com
Podcast 411: Rex Salisbury of Cambrian Ventures
With all the layoffs in the news it would be easy to get the impression that fintech is on the downswing. But nothing could be further from the truth. There has never been a better time to start a fintech company and, as you will find out in this episode, the volume and quality of new fintech companies continues to increase.
Comments / 0