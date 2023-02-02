Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries...
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
LMPD investigating after person found dead in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after one person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood. First Division officers say they responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police say they...
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
Suspect in deadly Butchertown shooting turned himself in, police say
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant on Story Avenue. Police say 26-year-old Zachee Imanitwitaho was killed.
Police: Two people shot in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
Man arrested after police say he confessed to shooting, killing person in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood on Friday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as Imanitwitaho Zachee. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue at about 3:15...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
