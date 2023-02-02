ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Police: Two people shot in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy