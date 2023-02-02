Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Roundtable: Lions’ Under-the-Radar Draft Prospects
1.) What is your reaction to Dre Bly joining the Lions' coaching staff?. Christian Booher: I'm thrilled to see Dan Campbell hire Bly as the team's next cornerbacks coach. I had wondered whether he was going to make a new hire or simply make Brian Duker the full-time position coach, and I believe Bly will be an excellent hire.
Centre Daily
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The draft process is in full swing, with Senior Bowl practice week wrapping up, just who are some players the Steelers will be interested in?. As we know, pretty much every prospect there meets with every single team at the Senior Bowl. So when we hear a prospect met with a team, it does not always mean that's the player they're specifically targeting. I do have a list of players though just based off their practice performance and also their interviews that I believe will pique the Pittsburgh Steelers interest.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Centre Daily
Bills to Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why the Pick Makes Sense
As another day passes, another 2023 NFL mock draft has been released. Barring a trade, the Buffalo Bills are set to make their first selection late in the opening round at No. 27 overall. The team could take multiple routes with the first pick, and it's anyone's guess who Bills general manager Brandon Bean has his eye on.
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation
PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
Centre Daily
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
Centre Daily
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Centre Daily
Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving
After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Centre Daily
Ohio State Football: What’s Next For Coach Day?
Ohio State is in for a busy offseason. After a disappointing exit in the Peach Bowl, Buckeye’s coach Ryan Day is set to enter his fifth year — still without a national title. Though such is the case for plenty of other FBS coaches, a program like Ohio...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Centre Daily
LeBron James on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: ‘He’s been playing the game this year at an extremely high level’
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a 2023 All-Star. For the first time in his career, the 22-year old guard will represent himself and his team in the All-Star game. It's a well deserved honor for the three-year pro. Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game this year, and the Pacers are 23-19 when he plays.
Centre Daily
Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Leg
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.
Centre Daily
Tatum and the Celtics visit the Pistons
Boston Celtics (37-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Detroit. He's fifth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game. The Pistons are 6-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 119.8...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
