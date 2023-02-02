Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Seaboldt is Freiman’s new chief of staff
Heading into a potentially competitive general election in Central Jersey’s 16th district, Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) has hired Sarah Seaboldt as his new chief of staff. Seaboldt has been active with the Mercer County Young Democrats and the New Jersey Womens’ Political Caucus. She is a board member of...
New Jersey Globe
Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district
In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
New Jersey Globe
Ann McLaughlin Korologos, Chatham native who served in Reagan’s cabinet, dies at 81
Chatham native Ann McLaughlin Korologos, who served as U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Ronald Reagan, died on January 30 from complications of meningitis. She was 81. McLaughlin Korologos attended the Academy of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station. In 1970, she served as a campaign manager for John McLaughlin, a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
wrnjradio.com
County College of Morris and Ramapo College sign New Jersey’s first data science transfer agreement
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – 2023 kicked off with the following declaration from Tech Crunch magazine: “Data science is perhaps the most exciting area in all of enterprise technology right now, and it’s evolving at a lightning pace.”. Recognizing the significance of this dynamic industry, Ramapo...
trentonjournal.com
Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers
The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
These 6 things are important to know before you start collecting Social Security benefits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Planning your retirement? If you will be collecting social security, some key strategies will help you maximize your retirement benefits. Factors such as timing and earned income play a large role in your benefits amount. AARP provided these tips to keep in mind before you begin...
Ellis Island: The Gateway To Millions Of Immigrants Into America
Ellis Island, located off the coast of New York City, was once the gateway to America for millions of immigrants. Its doors opened in 1892 and Ellis Island Immigration Station welcomed an estimated 12 million immigrants over its decades-long operation. This iconic site is now a museum and library that allows visitors to trace their ancestors’ arrival records and explore the restored main arrivals hall. Tourists can also visit Ellis Island’s library, which holds books, photographs, documents and oral histories related to immigration history. The New York Public Library also offers access to collections about this period of American history as well as states New York's Ellis Island tour visitors information.
newsnationnow.com
NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’
(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
tapinto.net
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need. For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suffern ‘smoke shop’ raided for selling cannabis to minors
SUFFERN – Law enforcement in Rockland County raided a smoke shop at 28 Lafayette Avenue in the Village of Suffern on Thursday, February 2, and arrested two people on charges of criminal sale of marijuana to adults and juveniles. Suffern Police began receiving information about the shop in the...
