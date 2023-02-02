ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saddle River, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Seaboldt is Freiman’s new chief of staff

Heading into a potentially competitive general election in Central Jersey’s 16th district, Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) has hired Sarah Seaboldt as his new chief of staff. Seaboldt has been active with the Mercer County Young Democrats and the New Jersey Womens’ Political Caucus. She is a board member of...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers

The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Siddhartha Sapkota

Ellis Island: The Gateway To Millions Of Immigrants Into America

Ellis Island, located off the coast of New York City, was once the gateway to America for millions of immigrants. Its doors opened in 1892 and Ellis Island Immigration Station welcomed an estimated 12 million immigrants over its decades-long operation. This iconic site is now a museum and library that allows visitors to trace their ancestors’ arrival records and explore the restored main arrivals hall. Tourists can also visit Ellis Island’s library, which holds books, photographs, documents and oral histories related to immigration history. The New York Public Library also offers access to collections about this period of American history as well as states New York's Ellis Island tour visitors information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove

Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
FORT LEE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Declares Code Blue

Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue.     A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.    A network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation threatens those who are homeless. During times such as these, County Offices of Emergency Management together with municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for homeless adults. Warming Centers may be opened as part of the shelter arrangements to meet this particular need.   For those in need of shelter in Hackensack during a Code Blue: Next Steps Initiative 120 S River St. Hackensack, NJ Adults Only Must call for services. Walk-ins are NOT accepted. Phone: 201-336-6480 Open: Intake Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; after 4:30 p.m., call 2-1-1 for access
HACKENSACK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern ‘smoke shop’ raided for selling cannabis to minors

SUFFERN – Law enforcement in Rockland County raided a smoke shop at 28 Lafayette Avenue in the Village of Suffern on Thursday, February 2, and arrested two people on charges of criminal sale of marijuana to adults and juveniles. Suffern Police began receiving information about the shop in the...
SUFFERN, NY

