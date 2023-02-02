Read full article on original website
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
WATCH: Bill Maher Hits Back At Trump For Calling Him Low-Rated Sleazebag — Gushes Over Biden Jobs News
Comic and pundit Bill Maher hit back at former President Donald Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag” — and praised President Joe Biden over the recent blockbuster jobs report for good measure. Trump lashed out at Maher earlier this week, fake-tweeting in part “Bill Maher is...
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Trump Campaign Plots To ‘Fan Flames’ of Big Lie in Leaked Strategy Session — TWO DAYS After Election
A Trump campaign official was caught on tape telling staff that President Donald Trump’s “comms” team would continue to “fan flames” of election denial — just two days after Election Day 2020. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been...
MTG Says Trump Would’ve Shot Down Spy Balloons Before They Ever Reached U.S. – He Didn’t
After the PRC’s spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that it would never have been allowed to reach the United States in the first place if Donald Trump were president. But a Forbes report begs to differ. Greene...
WATCH: MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns Trump ‘Will Launch a Second Violent Attack’ If He’s Indicted For Election Crimes
Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will “launch a second violent attack” if he’s indicted in Georgia. On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner predicted Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
Trump Lashes Out Over ‘Chinese Balloon Situation,’ Claims it ‘NEVER’ Happened on His Watch: ‘FAKE DISINFORMATION!’
Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.
WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden
Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary. The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.
‘One of the Stupidest Ideas I’ve Ever Heard’: Chris Hayes Howls Upon Learning Trump Wants Elections for School Principals
Chris Hayes had himself a grand old time when he learned former President Donald Trump said public school principals should be elected officials. “More than anyone else, parents know what their children need,” Trump said last week in a video posted on his Truth Social account. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will. This will be the ultimate form of local control.”
AWKWARD: Hewitt Reminds Trump About That Time He Tripped Trump Into Biffing Question Live During Debate
Radio host Hugh Hewitt reminded former President Donald Trump about that time he got tripped up during a live televised debate — by a question that Hewitt asked him. Hewitt is an unabashed supporter of Trump who opened his recent interview by gushing ” You’re always the best interview in America.”
CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases
CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
‘ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!’ Trump Rages After McCarthy Defends Officer Who Shot Jan 6 Rioter
The politically symbiotic relationship between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may be wobbling. At issue is the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 as she tried to break into the House Chamber.
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Trump Flip Flops on Ballot Drop Boxes, Key Allegation About ‘Stolen’ 2020 Election: ‘PUT THEM ALL OVER THE PLACE’
Former President Donald Trump dropped a major flip-flop on Friday in a post on Truth Social offering his full and total endorsement of ballot drop boxes. Trump made the endorsement in a reply to ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec who wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but Republicans should put ballot drop boxes in the back of churches in every state where it’s legal.”
‘The Hypocrisy’s Absolutely Crazy!’ Joe Scarborough Defends Ilhan Omar: ‘Far Less Egregious’ Than What Trump’s Said
Joe Scarborough defended Rep. Ilhan Omar Friday morning by pointing out the “absolute hypocrisy” on display by the Republican caucus in light of former President Donald Trump’s past comments. At issue was a House vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which Congressional Republicans pushed...
Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
Trump Campaign Lawyer Thinks Congress Should Shoot Down China’s Spy Balloon Or Declare War Or Something
Trump 2024 campaign lawyer Christina Bobb had a novel idea when she suggested members of Congress order the military to take care of the China-sent spy balloon floating over Montana. Former President Donald Trump may not be back on Twitter yet, but his campaign lawyer and former Newsmax correspondent Bobb...
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Ted Cruz Says ‘Good’ Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, But ‘Xi Knows Damn Well’ Biden Wouldn’t Have Had ‘Guts’ if Montanans Hadn’t Spotted It
The Chinese spy balloon that civilians first spotted over Montana wouldn’t have been shot down under President Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday. The U.S. government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as...
