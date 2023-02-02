ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Mediaite

WATCH: MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns Trump ‘Will Launch a Second Violent Attack’ If He’s Indicted For Election Crimes

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will “launch a second violent attack” if he’s indicted in Georgia. On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner predicted Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
GEORGIA STATE
Mediaite

Trump Lashes Out Over ‘Chinese Balloon Situation,’ Claims it ‘NEVER’ Happened on His Watch: ‘FAKE DISINFORMATION!’

Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.
Mediaite

WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden

Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice. Glenn opened...
Mediaite

Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary. The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.
Mediaite

‘One of the Stupidest Ideas I’ve Ever Heard’: Chris Hayes Howls Upon Learning Trump Wants Elections for School Principals

Chris Hayes had himself a grand old time when he learned former President Donald Trump said public school principals should be elected officials. “More than anyone else, parents know what their children need,” Trump said last week in a video posted on his Truth Social account. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will. This will be the ultimate form of local control.”
FLORIDA STATE
Mediaite

CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases

CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
GEORGIA STATE
Mediaite

‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP

Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Mediaite

Trump Flip Flops on Ballot Drop Boxes, Key Allegation About ‘Stolen’ 2020 Election: ‘PUT THEM ALL OVER THE PLACE’

Former President Donald Trump dropped a major flip-flop on Friday in a post on Truth Social offering his full and total endorsement of ballot drop boxes. Trump made the endorsement in a reply to ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec who wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but Republicans should put ballot drop boxes in the back of churches in every state where it’s legal.”
ARIZONA STATE
Mediaite

Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
MONTANA STATE
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
17
Followers
300
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy