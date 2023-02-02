A familiar face is returning to Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele is expected to be hired as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, according to Chris Low of ESPN. BamaOnLine has confirmed Steele is expected to accept the position offer from Alabama. Steele spent this past season at Miami as the Hurricanes’ play-caller. Now, he is set to return to UA to replace Pete Golding, who moved on to Ole Miss in January.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO