Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama expected to hire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

A familiar face is returning to Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele is expected to be hired as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, according to Chris Low of ESPN. BamaOnLine has confirmed Steele is expected to accept the position offer from Alabama. Steele spent this past season at Miami as the Hurricanes’ play-caller. Now, he is set to return to UA to replace Pete Golding, who moved on to Ole Miss in January.
Grading Alabama's No. 1-ranked class

QB — A+ Alabama signed not one, but two big-time signal callers in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. The Tide staff identified both passers as top targets early in the cycle, and pursued them as such. Alabama is setting up its post-Bryce Young era QB room nicely. Both are on campus this spring.
Alabama getting strong recruiter and evaluator in Tommy Rees

Alabama is expected to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the same position, 247Sports' Tom Loy reported on Friday afternoon. Here, BamaOnLine breaks down what the Crimson Tide is getting in Rees as a recruiter. Rees has landed several high-profile prospects (as primary recruiter) in his time in...
