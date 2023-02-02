Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night
WARSAW — During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling, Sheila Howe and Krista Polston to recognize Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital for their ongoing support of WCS.
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
visitwabashcounty.com
Fort Wayne isn’t the only city with culinary talent: Meet 5 chefs making great food in Wabash County
Fort Wayne isn’t the only place in Northeast Indinan with a growing culinary scene. About an hour Southwest of the city, Wabash County has an ever-expanding roster of culinary talent worth exploring. Here are five Wabash chefs making mouthwatering local cuisines. 1. Chef Heather Chenault, Wabash Womans Clubhouse. Chenault...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
inkfreenews.com
Two Men Fall Through Ice On Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men made it out of the water safely after falling through ice on Silver Lake on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. First responders were called out shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the area of 10576 S. Bouse Drive, to help the men, who had fallen through the ice while ice fishing.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Civic Theatre Announces 2023 Scholarships
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term. The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theatre, dance or technical theatre disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage and choreographing and directing many ECT musicals. The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic Inc.
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
wfft.com
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday, disgruntled customer pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Walmart on Lima Road at around 7:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disgruntled customer. The customer pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air. Walmart Loss Prevention believed the suspect was in still...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
