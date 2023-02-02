Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Penn State wrestling continues Big Ten dominance with rout of No. 4 Ohio State
Nittany Lions win final 6 bouts to remain undefeated in conference action
nittanysportsnow.com
‘That’s What We Do’: People of Twitter React to Another Penn State Wrestling Win
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Penn State wrestling won Friday night. Coach Cael Sanderson’s team whopped No. 4 Ohio State 29-9 to with its 40th straight dual meet. Penn State is now 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. The team’s last three wins have been...
Why retaining assistant Deion Barnes is a big deal for Penn State: ‘He is a superstar’
A subtle update to Penn State’s staff directory made waves on Monday. Deion Barnes, the former Penn State defensive end turned graduate assistant, earned a promotion. Barnes, who exhausted his maximum three years as a GA, is now an “offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator” for the Nittany Lions.
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
Update, 6:46 p.m. — Since the publication of this post, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath, and Michael Cross no longer have their Penn State profiles come up in an internet search. As of late Thursday night, all of them still had a link to their profile, but an error popped up when it was clicked on. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.
d9and10sports.com
Top Seed be Damned, Brookville Dynasty Continues with D9 2A Dual Meet Championship Win Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville avenged an early season loss to Clearfield, downing the top-seeded Bison, 33-26, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, to claim its 10th consecutive District 9 2A Dual Meet Championships and advance to the state team tournament in Hershey. “It was really how we thought it would go...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jordan Clark: Graham Spanier’s so-called 'rush to judgment'
“A scheduled on-campus appearance by former Penn State President Graham Spanier was canceled Wednesday after the university canceled classes and some school activities because of wintry weather. Spanier had planned to promote his book, ‘In the Lion’s Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgment,’ in an appearance at a bookstore in the HUB-Robeson Center.” — From “Graham Spanier’s on-campus book event at Penn State canceled because of wintry weather” (Jan. 25, TribLIVE)
Opinion: Statements at PGCB hearing on Nittany Mall casino got community sentiment wrong
There’s strong opposition to the proposed casino and it stems from concern for the community, a State College resident writes.
wpsu.org
'Wilds are Working' project brought remote workers to Kane and Bellefonte in 2022. How did it go?
Last year, Bellefonte and Kane, Pennsylvania, each hosted groups of remote workers for a few weeks through a program called “The Wilds are Working: A Remote Lifestyle Experience.” The project was created by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, and other partners. Abbi Peters, the Chief Operations Officer at the Center, and Kate Kennedy, the Director of the Kane Area Development Center, talked with WPSU’s Emily Reddy about the project.
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment
A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents. According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. From April...
State College
Airport announces reduced parking rates
STATE COLLEGE — Parking at the University Park will take less out of your wallet. The Centre County Airport Authority’s board of directors recently approved a new economy parking rate of $6 per day and will take effect this week. “The costs of travel have been increasing and...
New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
PennDOT traffic data shows less traffic in CSVT North's first four months
Montoursville, Pa. — CSVT, the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, is a four-lane bypass highway that includes a nearly mile-long river bridge. The northern section links interchanges along Route 15 south of Winfield and Route 147 in Point Township. So far, the data suggests that the new roadway is helping to reduce traffic congestion. “I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing through traffic...
Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
OnlyInYourState
The Charming Town Of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
Right in the center of Pennsylvania lies the delightful town of Bellefonte. It is a small community with loads of history landing within the larger Nittany Valley area. Bellefonte was founded over two hundred years ago, and it has maintained that classic charm all these years later. The Reynolds Bed...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
