Charlotte, NC

Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Athens, TN
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

