Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Introduced His Sons to GoldenEye 007

Taylor's sons are playing a classic game

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor say goodbye to his players and finished exit meetings earlier this week.

Despite the season being over, the 39-year-old is still passing along knowledge. This time in the video game world.

Taylor introduced his sons to GoldenEye 007 this week. It's a classic that changed video games forever and was recently re-released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. He discussed the experience on The Season With Peter Schrager.

"My sons downloaded 007, the old Nintendo 64 game on the Xbox GoldenEye," Taylor said. "We put in a good 3-4 hours last night. Grenade launchers, kinda took me back to my high school days. I didn't think they'd enjoy it with all the technology, but they love it. They got their friends over today, so that's been pretty cool to spend some time with them."

Taylor isn't the only gamer in the organization. Joe Burrow loves Super Smash Brothers, among other games. Ja'Marr Chase plays Grand Theft Auto all the time. Joe Mixon is big on Madden.

Listen to Schrager's entire conversation with Taylor below.

