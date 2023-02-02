Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
Prattville, Millbrook hold annual Mardi Gras parades
Mardi Gras season is officially underway in the River Region. The cities of Prattville and Millbrook held its annual Mardi Gras celebrations and parades Saturday. The City of Prattville held its parade downtown, and this year, the city honored area meteorologists as grand marshals for the hardwork they did on the January 12 tornado coverage.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
WSFA
MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission. The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
State championship coach Patrick Browning leaving Greenville HS for move to college coaching
State championship coach Patrick Browning is leaving Greenville High after just one season for a college coaching opportunity. Browning, who led Pike Road to the Class 5A state title in 2021, told AL.com he has accepted the role of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State. MORE HS...
WSFA
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
Southeast Alabama teen signs national recording contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)— This week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated song on nearly all social media platforms. Crews Wright, a 15-year-old student from Samson, is a ninth-grader at the school. On Friday, the Florida-based Paradigm Music Group will release Crews’ single, “Phone in Heaven.” Crews […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Sean Dietrich has definitely ‘Earned’ his Mardi Gras Balls
The 18th annual Millbrook Reveler’s Mardi Gras Parade is in the books for another year, and this year the Grand Marshal was the amazingly talented writer Sean Dietrich, sometimes better known as Sean of the South. I have admired his work for years. My late journalism professor Wiley Hilburn...
Feb. 4 marks Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well-known Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks would be 110 years old on Saturday, Feb. 4. Parks was on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat to a white man. She was arrested, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. That boycott is […]
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
wdhn.com
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
“Whom shall I send? Send me!” Alabama nurse takes part in “Angel Flight”
An Alabama nurse had the incredible opportunity not long ago to help a terminally ill man get home to spend his last days with family and friends. Katie Zeh-Wilcox, a registered nurse at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, explained through a social media post that pieces fell together for the entire trip so well, overcoming multiple obstacles, that it had to have been a mission from God. She used Isaiah 6:8 to explain the trip: “‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”
Clanton Advertiser
Wearren engineers longest engineer career in Chilton County
In Chilton County, no one’s roots run deeper than that of Tony Wearren’s. His family history dates back to the very first day of this county’s existence. His time serving as the Chilton County engineer came to an end at the end of 2022 when he retired. However, the impact he and his department left on the county that his third great-grandfather Alfred Baker founded will be felt for many years to come.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
