ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Teacher shortage persists, compounds for area districts

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvqsK_0ka9TuAi00

A new report indicates that the state’s long growing teacher shortage has reached new heights, and local districts, hit by a statewide school budget crunch, are feeling the pain.

According to the biannual Minnesota’s Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board report, 84% of districts across the state are “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by the teacher shortage. Two years ago the number was 70%.

The situation is even more dire when it comes to substitute teachers, with 89% of districts reporting that they have been significantly impacted by the substitute shortage. However, that figure only increased by 1% compared to the previous report.

Enrollment in teacher preparation programs has been in steady decline over the last decade, dropping by about one-third nationwide according to an annual report on the state of teacher education released by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

Not only are fewer students entering into teaching programs, but many of those who do train to become teachers subsequently leave the field. According to the state licensing board’s report, 38% of Minnesota teachers with a Tier 3 or Tier 4 license aren’t currently in the classroom.

“For a long time, teaching hasn’t always been seen as a career that students want to get into; that makes it challenging,” said Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad.

While Northfield and other larger districts, like Faribault and Owatonna, have managed to keep vacancies to a minimum, even a handful of unfilled openings forces other teachers to either take on additional students or teach an additional course during their preparatory period.

In Faribault, an elementary education position posted this year received about 20 applications, according to District Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum. A decade ago, the same posting would likely have attracted interest from hundreds of applicants.

Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said teachers are often highly coveted by those in the business community for their skills. While many local educators continue to see their career as a calling, it can be hard to turn down a position offering significantly better pay and less stress. In order to retain staff, Hillmann said districts need to be able to offer competitive pay and a reasonable workload.

“We have a responsibility to make sure we have a workplace that respects people, that gives them the time they need to complete their work, and pay and benefits that allows them to live a solid life without working multiple jobs,” he said.

Boosting teacher pay is easier said than done, at a time of financial shortfalls for many districts throughout the state.

To attract more staff into education, Hillmann said legislators should look at expanding student loan forgiveness programs for educators.

Faribault Public Schools has a state-grant-funded teaching fellows program that provides tuition assistance and other financial benefits to selected participants of color who are studying to become a teacher.

In addition to financial security and work-life balance, Hillmann said teachers are looking for support from their communities.

“As educators we welcome accountability, but I think there’s been some mean-spirited commentary and unfair criticism of our public servants,” he said. “Fortunately I think we have largely avoided that here in Northfield.”

Aided by voter-approved tax levies, Northfield has managed to keep compensation for first-year teachers relatively high. In addition, the community is seen as a desirable place to live and work, helping the district to attract talent.

For even somewhat more specialized positions, districts like Faribault have often been simply unable to find the staff they need. A decade ago, a high school science teacher vacancy would have been expected to attract around 50 applicants; this year, it attracted zero.

Yochum said the shortages are particularly severe when it comes to special education and English as a Second Language instruction. Several vacancies have left the remaining staff struggling to serve their students well.

Owatonna's Elstad said special education teachers have always had a tough job, but their workload is now sometimes just “downright impossible.” In addition to providing personal instruction for students with a wide variety of needs, teachers are asked to complete an abundance of paperwork.

Competing for a limited pool of educators can be even more difficult for the region’s small schools. Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Jim Wagner said his district simply can’t keep up with the levels of compensation offered by larger nearby districts.

That’s forced districts like Le Sueur-Henderson to be more creative and flexible, while also increasing the workload of some teachers. A smaller district offers even new teachers opportunities to lead an activity or coach a sport, which is exactly what some are looking for.

“When they’re coaching, it gives them the opportunity to get away from the classroom for a bit, do something different than that continued grind,” Wagner said.

Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen said that, while shortages remain a major issue, he’s started to see them ease over the last year. To help bring teachers to a smaller district like K-W, Boysen has focused on building personal relationships with students and administrators at local teacher training programs.

“It’s vital that school administration have great working relationships with post-secondary institutions,” he said. “A lot of it happens through networking and word of mouth.”

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation. “The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K

At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
boreal.org

Calling all Minnesota Students: Enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - February 4, 2023. There's still time to enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest for a chance to win state and national honors. Submit your entry by Feb. 28. Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, in partnership with White Bear Lake-based nonprofit Wildlife Forever, is hosting this year's competition, which is open to all Minnesota students in grades K-12.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
103.7 THE LOON

Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

COVID-19 persists while flu declines in Minnesota

Minnesota had all the ingredients for a severe influenza season this winter, but Thursday's weekly state update suggests it is escaping with less damage than expected. Only 19 flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the week ending Jan. 28, down from a peak of nearly 600 per week in mid-November, according to the weekly report. The 142 confirmed flu-related deaths so far put Minnesota behind the trajectory of some of its worst flu seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy