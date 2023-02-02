ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan

Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter weekends can be fun if you’re into outdoor weekend but it’s not always for everyone so we thought we’d offer a few ideas for indoor fun! People are definitely looking for some options as we enter the month of February.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Win Family 4 Packs Of Tickets And Pit Passes to Monster Jam

Family fun returns to Grand Rapids with an explosive 3-day monster truck event and 979 GRD has two ways for you to win tickets for the family. Monster trucks equal family fun. How do I know? I've taken my son a couple of times to Monster Jam and he and I both loved it. There's nothing like the raw power of these giant trucks getting airborne at Van Andel Arena.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo

A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Gentex expanding into Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Technology company Gentex, which is Ottawa County's largest employer, has announced it's expanding into the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Company spokesperson Craig Piersma tells WOOD-TV that it's getting harder to find quality workers who want to commute to the lakeshore. "We know that, with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy