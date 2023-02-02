Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”

