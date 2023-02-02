ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

Malibu Country Mart | Shopping mall in Malibu, California

The Malibu Country Mart (also the Country Mart or MCM) is a large outdoor lifestyle center or "boutique mall" located in the heart of Malibu at the Civic Center of Malibu, California. The center features a popular public playground, outdoor dining and picnic area, unique sculptures and public art, multiple...
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
channelislandsharbor.org

Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!

Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Highly-Anticipated Downtown Santa Monica Restaurant Close to Opening

Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”
SANTA MONICA, CA
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [2-3-2023 to 2-5-2023]

Raise your hand if you’re ready for the weekend!. This February 3-5 in Los Angeles, check out First Fridays at NHM, a Celebration of Life for P-22, Chinese New Year at The Huntington, the SoCal Museums Free-For-All, a Puppy Bowl Rally, Listening By The Moonrise, and more. Things To...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
