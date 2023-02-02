Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 72UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
tourcounsel.com
Malibu Country Mart | Shopping mall in Malibu, California
The Malibu Country Mart (also the Country Mart or MCM) is a large outdoor lifestyle center or "boutique mall" located in the heart of Malibu at the Civic Center of Malibu, California. The center features a popular public playground, outdoor dining and picnic area, unique sculptures and public art, multiple...
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
channelislandsharbor.org
Channel Islands Harbor to Host Fireworks by the Sea in 2023!
Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp announced today the July 4th Fireworks by the Sea will be brought back to the Channel Islands Harbor after being cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and budget concerns. “In speaking with the community and local businesses,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Highly-Anticipated Downtown Santa Monica Restaurant Close to Opening
Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”
KEYT
Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store
VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [2-3-2023 to 2-5-2023]
Raise your hand if you’re ready for the weekend!. This February 3-5 in Los Angeles, check out First Fridays at NHM, a Celebration of Life for P-22, Chinese New Year at The Huntington, the SoCal Museums Free-For-All, a Puppy Bowl Rally, Listening By The Moonrise, and more. Things To...
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
