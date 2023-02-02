ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space. A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000. A custom pivot glass door leads to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest

A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
easyreadernews.com

A grebe rescue during King Tides

Melinda and Daniel Pendley rescued an injured tern up on the beach at the Hermosa Beach pier during the King Tides two Saturdays ago. The Redondo Beach couple cared for the bird at their home until an animal rescue service came for it Monday morning. Photo by Ralph Doyle.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Secret LA

10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.

We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KLAW 101

Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards

Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
Eater

An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Eater

A Hip New Natural Wine and Noodle Hangout Hits Pasadena Very Soon

Historic Filipinotown restaurant Woon is on the move, adding another location along the Pasadena/Altadena border soon. The second Woon will land at 1392 E. Washington Boulevard, just west of Hill Avenue and across the street from Millie’s Cafe and Lavender & Honey Espresso Bar. Word is out already about the coming second space, in part because of a recently-filed Alcoholic Beverage Control license filed in the name of Woon owner Keegan Fong.
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy