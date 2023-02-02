Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
westsidetoday.com
A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000
Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space. A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000. A custom pivot glass door leads to a...
Woman hospitalized after driving off steep embankment in Beverly Crest
A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday. The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released. Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, […]
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Brazen baby buggy theft caught on video at Toluca Lake boutique
A pregnant woman and a male accomplice strolled out of a Toluca Lake with a baby buggy priced at $1,599.
KEYT
Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store
VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
easyreadernews.com
A grebe rescue during King Tides
Melinda and Daniel Pendley rescued an injured tern up on the beach at the Hermosa Beach pier during the King Tides two Saturdays ago. The Redondo Beach couple cared for the bird at their home until an animal rescue service came for it Monday morning. Photo by Ralph Doyle.
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.
We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
KEYT
Jurassic Quest offers an interactive experience at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-There's still time to check out the dinosaurs at the Ventura County fairgrounds. Children and their parents are enjoying Jurassic Quest. Life size animatronic dinosaurs aren't just on display, they are being ridden by kids. There are interactive exhibits too, teaching visitors about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs.
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eater
A Hip New Natural Wine and Noodle Hangout Hits Pasadena Very Soon
Historic Filipinotown restaurant Woon is on the move, adding another location along the Pasadena/Altadena border soon. The second Woon will land at 1392 E. Washington Boulevard, just west of Hill Avenue and across the street from Millie’s Cafe and Lavender & Honey Espresso Bar. Word is out already about the coming second space, in part because of a recently-filed Alcoholic Beverage Control license filed in the name of Woon owner Keegan Fong.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
