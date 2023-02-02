ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

By Rachel Estrada
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) Blue Bell Ice Cream loves releasing new flavors and now we have a new one for this Valentine’s Day. I ♥ Cereal is a delicious ice cream with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

Courtesy of Blue Bell

To celebrate the New Year and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, February 4 th , Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor! We would love to stop by and scoop samples for the team, or set up an interview/taste test to talk about our newest release, I ♥ Cereal . We hope to join you for your morning cup of coffee and bowl of cereal ‘ice cream’!

HOUSTON, TX
