Kansas City’s star tight end made clear that he doesn’t want to see any funny business with Philadelphia’s iconic landmark ahead of the Super Bowl. In recent week, it’s become somewhat of a tradition for opposing fanbases to try and get under the skin of the Eagles faithful by “decorating” the iconic statue of Rocky outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in a non-Eagles jersey. However, that’s a ritual that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t want to see continue ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO