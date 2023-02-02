Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Nets Coach Addresses If He Feels Kyrie Irving ‘Is Letting the Team Down’
The star point guard requested a trade from Brooklyn on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the franchise ahead of Thursday’s league trade deadline, per multiple reports. On Saturday, ahead of Brooklyn’s matchup with Washington, Nets coach Jacque...
CBS42.com
Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week
Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row...
CBS42.com
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.
CBS42.com
49ers’ Trent Williams Addresses Retirement Rumors
The San Francisco offensive lineman discussed rumors of his retirement from football on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid rumors of his impending retirement, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams assured 49ers fans that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams...
CBS42.com
Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Partially Torn Ligaments in Leg
The Golden State star suffered the injury late in the third quarter during Saturday’s win over the Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors announced that star Stephen Curry will miss multiple weeks with partial tears to the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his leg.
CBS42.com
Kelce Doesn’t Want Chiefs Fans Messing With Rocky Statue
Kansas City’s star tight end made clear that he doesn’t want to see any funny business with Philadelphia’s iconic landmark ahead of the Super Bowl. In recent week, it’s become somewhat of a tradition for opposing fanbases to try and get under the skin of the Eagles faithful by “decorating” the iconic statue of Rocky outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in a non-Eagles jersey. However, that’s a ritual that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t want to see continue ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
CBS42.com
Jeff Fisher Resigns From USFL Job as Michigan Panthers Coach
Veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan will be his replacement. Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has officially resigned from his position as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers just two months before the season begins. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to...
