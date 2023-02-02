Read full article on original website
22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
Valley woman discovered dead in house fire, husband in hospital
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A east Alabama woman is found dead and her husband is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Valley. According to Valley police chief Mike Reynolds around 2:30 Thursday morning officers along with the East Alabama Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire in the 1100 block […]
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
WTVM
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
WTVM
Columbus apartment fire results in numerous people to lose everything
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of people at an apartment complex in Columbus lost everything to a late-night fire. It happened at Hampton Place, with fire crews arriving on the scene around 3:30 this morning. Tenants say they were in bed when they heard firefighters banging on their doors....
WTVM
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder in early morning shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in the early morning hours of January 31. On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway. “Officers located a male victim […]
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. Police say on Feb. 1, officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital concerning a person being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told authorities he was walking on Daniel Street...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - NOTE: News Leader 9 originally reported the child was 12 years old, per sources. However, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey and the victim’s mom clarified his age as 13. We’re learning even more details about what happened Wednesday night when a 13-year-old was...
Damaging fire displaces 16 people at Hampton Place Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for […]
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LaGrange: Investigation underway after local home struck by bullet
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire. Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire. Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue
On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
Auburn Police searching for suspect responsible for stealing 86 grave markers
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Friday, around 3 p.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1000 E. Samford Avenue in reference to a report of 86 grave marker vases being stolen between Wednesday and Thursday. The stolen grave marker vases are 12-inch tall bronze vases used to mark graves in the […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday. Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi. Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing […]
