Valley, AL

WRBL News 3

22-year-old killed in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon. The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2700 block of 6th St. at 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mackey was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Valley woman discovered dead in house fire, husband in hospital

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A east Alabama woman is found dead and her husband is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Valley. According to Valley police chief Mike Reynolds around 2:30 Thursday morning officers along with the East Alabama Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire in the 1100 block […]
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property

Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Damaging fire displaces 16 people at Hampton Place Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue

On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
AUBURN, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday. Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA

