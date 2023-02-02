LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday. Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.

