Samsung TV Plus Adds Romance Movies Channel For Valentine’s Day
Titles featured include ‘A Little Bit of Heaven,’ ‘The Big Wedding,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Peeples’. In time for Valentine’s Day, Samsung TV Plus is adding a Romance Movie channel to its 250-channel lineup. The Romance Movies channel will feature titles including A Little Bit...
'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd Morrisett Dead At 93
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, has died at the age of 93.
Vera Miao Boards ‘The Lighthouse Witches’ Series Adaptation As Showrunner; Project Comes From The Picture Company & Studiocanal
EXCLUSIVE: The series adaptation of C.J. Cooke’s supernatural family novel The Lighthouse Witches has moved a step closer to fruition after Two Sentence Horror Stories creator Vera Miao boarded the project. Miao, who created The CW drama series, which ran for three seasons, will create and serve as showrunner on the series, which comes from The Picture Company and Studiocanal. It is the latest television project for The Picture Company, which is behind feature films including Gunpowder Milkshake and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces. The company is also working with Studiocanal and Entertainment 360 on a scripted series adaptation of art documentary The...
Three Women, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo canceled as Showtime merges with Paramount+
It's the end of the line for three Showtime series. On Monday, the premium cabler announced that it was canceling American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal and the Demián Bichir-led horror-drama Let the Right One In after one season apiece. Additionally, Three Women, which stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Lola Kirke, and is based on the international bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo, will not be moving forward, despite previously finishing production.
Paramount Plus Series ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Debuts on Nickelodeon
Animated series Transformers: Earthspark, about a new generation of Earth-born robots, debuted on Paramount Plus in November. The show premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, February 3. The premiere sees Robby adjusting to his family’s move to rural Witwicky, until he and sister Mo discover the first-ever Earth-born Transformers. Both networks...
Amazon Renews ‘The Terminal List,’ Orders Prequel Series Centered on Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards
Amazon is going all-in on “The Terminal List.” The action-thriller series has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video. And the streamer isn’t stopping there: Amazon has also ordered a prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch, who plays Ben Edwards (on both). “The Terminal List,” based on Jack Carr’s thriller novels, premiered in its entirety on July 1; Season 2 will adapt 2019’s “True Believer.” “The phenomenal summer debut of ‘The Terminal List’ is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series,”...
Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack
Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
Sundance Winner ‘The Persian Version’ Lands at Sony Pictures Classics
Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed the North American rights to the Sundance award-winning film The Persian Version, a mother-daughter dramedy written, directed and produced by Maryam Keshavarz. The film’s critical acclaim at Sundance, where it earned the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and The Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in the same sidebar, brought buyer attention to the film and a subsequent bidding war where Sony Pictures Classics prevailed.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Landscape With Invisible Hand' Review: Tiffany Haddish in a Sci-Fi Comedy That Lacks Bite'Milisuthando' Review: Poetic Meditations on a Complicated South African History'Mami Wata' Review: A Nigerian Allegory's...
‘Station Eleven’ director Jeremy Podeswa on Danielle Deadwyler’s ‘unbelievable’ performance: ‘Not a dry eye in the house’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Danielle Deadwyler’s 2022 was quite remarkable. The actress received some of the year’s best reviews for her performance in “Till,” which garnered her recognition from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards among other citations. But it’s arguable her best performance came in another project: The HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven.” Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven” is an apocalyptic story about how the survivors of a catastrophic flu pandemic that kills off 99 percent of the world’s population rebuild in the aftermath. Deadwyler’s character, Miranda, is a key figure in the mythos:...
HBO Spotlights Queen of Disco Donna Summer in New Documentary Series
HBO will look at the life and career of iconic R&B/disco singer Donna Summer in a new documentary film debuting in May. Love to Love You, Donna Summer, will take an in-depth look at the artist’s career and worldwide acclaim, from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the dance clubs in New York, said the network. Shaped by Summer’s own reflections as well as the memories of close family friends, the film features photographs and never-before-seen home video footage, capturing Summer’s range of artistry from songwriting to painting while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage, HBO said.
AMC Renews ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’
AMC has greenlit a second season of its drama series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The second season renewal comes as the series – the second for AMC from its growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe following its Interview With The Vampire series – debuted on January 13 as the top series premiere in the history of AMC Plus, according to the network. In its first 30 days of viewership, Mayfair Witches is delivering the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC Plus, ahead of Interview and the final season of The Walking Dead.
‘Bosch: Legacy’ and 4 Other Shows to Stream on Amazon Freevee
'Bosch: Legacy,' 'Leverage Redemption,' and 'Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis' are among the shows to stream on Amazon Freevee.
Black and Missing Foundation Launches BAMFI Enterprises Production Company (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI) has expanded to launch a production company, BAMFI Enterprises, continuing the nonprofit organization’s mission to bring awareness to missing persons of color, provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families and friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety. Announced Friday, in observance of National Missing Person’s Day, the production company will create content and provide technical consultation for television, film and digital/streaming media with a focus on missing persons of color, as well as real-life challenges affecting BIPOC communities. “In building the Black and Missing Foundation, we learned early on that awareness, exposure of...
First TV broadcasting in USA
TV broadcasting in the United States began in the early 1920s, but it wasn't until the late 1940s that it became a mainstream form of entertainment. The first regular TV broadcasts were experimental, and were primarily used for educational and government purposes.
Saudi’s MBC Studios Hires Christina Wayne To Succeed Peter Smith
Former Amazon Studios originals boss for Canada and Australia, Christina Wayne, will be the new Managing Director of Saudi Arabia-based MBC Studios. She will succeed Peter Smith, who we last week revealed was stepping down after four years. Smith will remain as an advisor. Former AMC Networks exec Wayne and Smith are well known to each other. In 2012, Smith joined Cineflix Studios as CEO when Wayne was President. At MBC Studios, the production arm of the Middle East and North Africa-focused network MBC Group, Wayne will look to continue a push into premium non-English-language TV programs. MBC operates 17 free-to-air satellite channels and streaming service...
The number 5 movies in search of the televised population has reached almost all the streaming platforms
The first week of February brings over several firsts, followed by the incoming announcement of the following week. The Portuguese film 1618 was the star of HBO Max and was won 70 international awards, making it the best film of all time on the national stage. 1. I love to...
Good Movies and Documentaries to Watch for Black History Month
For nearly a century now, every February, people around the U.S. and Canada have observed Black History Month, a month-long celebration of the Black changemakers who have shaped history. If you'd like to learn more about Black history, the Black experience, racism, and other related topics, this month is the...
