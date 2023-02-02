Read full article on original website
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
Liam Wilson Feels Navarrete Got Long Count: I'll Review It, See What Happens
Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete visited the canvas, but he got back up to become a three-division world champion. Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) captured the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title with a hard-earned ninth-round technical knockout victory against Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Arnold Barboza warns Teofimo Lopez: 'Boxing always finds a way to humble you, no matter what'
Arnold Barboza, an unbeaten super-lightweight with a 27-0 record, is on the verge of a major fight in one of boxing’s most exciting divisions. But he has to beat Jose Pedraza at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live at 2am on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning.
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
‘Robbed’: Australian Liam Wilson denied world title upset by bizarre 27-second count
Liam Wilson has reflected on the “piss take” that was his attempted world boxing title heist in Phoenix, saying he’d fight Emanuel Navarrete again for the WBO strap if his protest is upheld. The Australian was nursing a sore head a day after the controversial defeat at...
Ryan Bader Retains Heavyweight Title at Bellator 290
INGLEWOOD, Calif.—Father Time indeed remains undefeated, as 46-year-old MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko was handed a very unceremonious ending to a stellar career. Competing for the final time, Emelianenko was knocked down and battered in the main event of Saturday's Bellator 290 by reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, with referee Herb Dean halting the contest at the 2:30 mark of the opening round. The event marked Bellator's debut on network television, airing live on CBS from the Kia Forum.
Photos: Amanda Serrano's unanimous decision victory over Erika Cruz
Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by a unanimous decision in an entertaining brawl to become undisputed featherweight champion Saturday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Puerto Rican native’s victory sets up a rematch with lightweight champion Katie Taylor in May in Ireland.
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark
Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
Conor McGregor Next Fight Date, Opponent Announced by Dana White
UFC President Dana White confirmed Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon later this year. White announced Saturday McGregor would face... The post Conor McGregor Next Fight Date, Opponent Announced by Dana White appeared first on Outsider.
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Amanda Serrano Becomes Undisputed, Decisions Erika Cruz in a War
NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
