Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
NBC Philadelphia
Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken’s Patch & Paint Pros offers tips on how to avoid water damage
Conshohocken-based Patch and Paint Pros offers its best drywall and painting pricing of the year between December and February. If you have an indoor project, winter is a great time to get the work completed at the best price. Don’t wait until the spring when everyone wants to start new home improvement projects. To provide us with details on your project and to receive a free quote, click here.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
morethanthecurve.com
Nail salon seeking to open in Conshohocken
During the February 1st meeting of Conshohocken’s Borough Council, representatives of a business named Beauty In Us made a presentation for its application for a waiver of off-street parking. The business, which plans to open at 126 Fayette Street, is a nail salon offering manicures, pedicures, and waxing,. The...
Fort Washington Site Is Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), a Mass. apartment developer, has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News. The yet-unnamed community will comprise three five-story...
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
phillyvoice.com
Lansdowne home health care agency must pay $2.3 million to workers deprived of adequate overtime wages
A Lansdowne home health care company must pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages to workers after failing to provide them with time-and-a-half overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Affectionate Home Health Care, which provides nursing care and household management to Philadelphia and Delaware...
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
Local food bank Philabundance getting over 300 tons of food thanks to Toyota
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you saw a convoy of nearly 85 pickup trucks heading down a Philly street today, this is why.Local Toyota dealers are supporting local food bank Philabundance, hauling tons of food on pallets that will be on the back of Toyota Tundra trucks.Philabundance is purchasing the food through donations received in 2021 and 2022 from Toyota and the Tri-State Dealers Association. That group represents 25 dealerships in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.The food bank is getting over 325 tons of food, and the trucks will haul just a portion of it."These are our neighbors, and we live...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
railpace.com
SEPTA Opens Wawa Station
SEPTA celebrated the opening of its new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Pa., in grand style during August. (See Railpace Newsmagazine September 2020, October 2021, and January 2022 for our earlier coverage.) Located along the important U.S. Route 1 corridor in western Delaware County (Delco), the station opening capped a four-year project to extend regional rail service 3.5 miles from Elwyn to Middletown Township and adjoining Chester Heights borough. This extension of rail service (SEPTA’s first since the 1985 opening of the Philadelphia Airport Line) involved rehabilitating numerous culverts, building new rail bridges over Lungren Road, U.S. Route 1, and Chester Creek; installing new crossties and continuous welded rail, replacing the grade crossing at Lenni Road, construction of a crew base building and five-track stub yard at Lenni; installing double-track with crossovers from the yard into the two-track Wawa Station; new catenary and signal systems, Positive Train Control, and constructing the ADA-compliant station itself, with passenger waiting room, restroom facilities and parking deck for 600 automobiles. Electric vehicle charging stations are available within the parking structure. The high-level station, uniquely con-structed over Chester Creek, has platforms featuring LED displays with train information and the familiar SEPTA Key fare kiosks. Direct connections in the station to SEPTA bus route 111 (to/from Chadds Ford, Penn State’s Brandywine campus, and the 69th Street Transportation Center), and bus route 114 (to/from Darby Transportation Center) are available.
North Philadelphia woman calls on friends to serve seniors and veterans
Shirlana Dash was accustomed to cooking for a crowd. But a few years ago, she decided there was room for senior citizens and veterans at the table.
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
