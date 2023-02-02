ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Sun

Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Sierra Sun

Are you stumped about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?. Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tributes pour in for South Tahoe world champ skier Kyle Smaine

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe local and world champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died Sunday, Jan. 29, after getting caught in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan. Smaine, 31, was reportedly skiing on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism with Mountain...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

North Tahoe Community Alliance launches with new purpose

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance in February officially launched as the destination stewardship and management organization for North Lake Tahoe. Formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the organization is changing its name to align with its mission to positively impact the economic health of the region, contribute to community vitality and promote environmental stewardship.
TAHOE CITY, CA
mynews4.com

Reno named one of 15 cities for U.S. Navy Band tour

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little City has been selected as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band. The United States Navy Band is scheduled to host a concert at Nightingale Concert Hall on the UNR campus on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here

Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Radio veteran retires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
nnbw.com

Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks

Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
RENO, NV

