Sierra Sun
Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Sierra Sun
Are you stumped about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?. Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tributes pour in for South Tahoe world champ skier Kyle Smaine
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe local and world champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died Sunday, Jan. 29, after getting caught in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan. Smaine, 31, was reportedly skiing on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism with Mountain...
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
North Tahoe Community Alliance launches with new purpose
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance in February officially launched as the destination stewardship and management organization for North Lake Tahoe. Formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the organization is changing its name to align with its mission to positively impact the economic health of the region, contribute to community vitality and promote environmental stewardship.
mynews4.com
Reno named one of 15 cities for U.S. Navy Band tour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little City has been selected as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band. The United States Navy Band is scheduled to host a concert at Nightingale Concert Hall on the UNR campus on March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Radio veteran retires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
Sierra Sun
Placer County Tahoe Plan code changes encourages redevelopment; community concerns expressed
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has introduced a large package of changes to the Tahoe Area Plan codes, many of which are meant to encourage development in city and town centers. However, several of the changes have raised red flags among some environmental organizations. The Tahoe Basin Area...
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
Sierra Sun
Winds, light snow to end work week followed by more potent storm on Sunday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A weak, quick-moving storm entering the Truckee-Tahoe region today will bring light snow and gusty winds and will be followed by a stronger system for the weekend that could drop more than a foot of snow. The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special...
Carson City: Nevada’s capital full of charm as lawmakers return for ‘normal’ session
The 2023 Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, and there are changes to the city and leadership alike ... new contenders to host back-room political deals, new faces in leadership, new options for flying to Reno, some new lunch spots and plenty of opportunities for recreation.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
