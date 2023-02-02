ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfsu.org

Update: An IT security threat against TMH continues. All non-emergency procedures are canceled

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says an ongoing IT security threat continues to impact the hospital's operations. In a statement the hospital says it is able to safely provide care for current patients using offline procedures. However, all non-emergency procedures are canceled through Monday and the hospital is accepting only level 1 trauma and heart attack EMS patients coming from the immediate area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy