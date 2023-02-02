Read full article on original website
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
LSUSports.net
Men’s Tennis Secures Road Victories Against Rice and Prairie View
HOUSTON – The LSU men’s tennis team (3-1) defeated Rice University (3-4) by a score of 4-2 and Prairie View A&M University (0-7) by a score of 7-0 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday. Rice Match. In doubles play, No. 20 duo Nick Watson and...
LSUSports.net
Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day. Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter...
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
LSUSports.net
Track & Field Wrapped up a Solid Day One in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday. The first day saw four personal-bests and a top-10 mark in the LSU record book. No surprises here but junior Favour Ofili continues to show why she...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Records Season High Score In Friday Night Victory Over No. 17 Georgia
BATON ROUGE – The No. 9 LSU Gymnastics team defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season high score of 197.700-196.925 in front of an electric crowd on Friday night in the PMAC. “I’m really proud of this team. We continue to see their theme of their fight and it has become the team’s identity,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We put together one of our best floor rotations, minus one mistake that we’ve seen all year. I thought vault was outstanding from start to finish. Bars was a little less than where we have been in previous meets, but nonetheless still effective, and beam we continue to fight. We’ll feel good about this tonight and then get back to work on Sunday as we head into a big Auburn environment next week.”
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To College Station To Face Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) will matchup on Sunday the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Reed Arena for as the Tigers look to continue their best start in program history. The Tigers...
LSUSports.net
Track and Field Is Prepped for a Big Weekend in New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic hosted in Albuerquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The two-day meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. Live Results | Live...
LSUSports.net
The Tigers Travel To Face Rice and Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team will travel to Houston, Texas to face Rice University at 11:00 a.m. CT and Prairie View at 3:00 p.m. CT in a double header match on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. LSU is coming off...
LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals
Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact
LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic
Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Survives Overtime Thriller vs. Georgia; 82-77
BATON ROUGE — The No. 3 LSU Tigers (22-0, 10-0 SEC) remained undefeated on the season as they survived an 83-77 overtime thriller Thursday night in the PMAC over Georgia. Going against Georgia’s matchup zone, LSU struggled to find a solid offensive rhythm, shooting a season-low 35.8-percent from the field. Meanwhile Georgia had the best shooting percentage of any LSU opponent this season, making 54.7-percent of its shots.
Listen: Kim Mulkey has LSU women reaching new heights of popularity. Here's how.
It’s probably not a complicated recipe when it comes down to it: Win the first 22 games of your season the way LSU women’s basketball has this season, and the fans will be raring to go night in and night out. See more on WWL and Audacy.
LSUSports.net
Katie Darby
As NIL Athlete Marketing Manager for Altius Sports Partners, Katie is responsible for external stakeholder education and supporting athletes with NIL opportunities at Louisiana State University. She is a former student intern for LSU Sports Properties where she worked closely with both the sales and client services teams. In this role, Katie applied her skills to the sales cycle to assist in developing corporate partnerships for LSU Athletics. She also spent time working as a Guest Services Representative for LSU Athletics and a Partner Services Intern and promotions Crew Member for the Frisco RoughRiders.
‘A beautiful bundle of joy’ |Friends remember LSU student Madison Brooks at Covington funeral service
The line was out the door at St. Peter Catholic Church where family and friends were showing how much they loved her.
LSUSports.net
Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am
BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1. Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will...
NOLA.com
After Madison Brooks' death, women at LSU are concerned about safety. What's being done?
When walking to and from her night classes across dark areas of campus, LSU sophomore Najada Magee often doesn't feel safe — and she knows many other women feel the same way. "We need something for us," she said. "Like an escort or buddy system where you can call...
LSUSports.net
McPartlan Signs With Sunderland AFC Women's Club
BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger Brenna McPartlan signed with Sunderland AFC Women’s professional club on Friday morning. “I’m thrilled for Brenna to be signing her first pro contract. She is a player that has given so much to her development as a player over her career and deserves this opportunity to take the next step into the pro game,” said LSU head coach Sian Hudson.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
