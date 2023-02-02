(OLNEY) It was last week that the Richland County School District Board of Education took action to employ Jason Fox as the next Superintendent of Schools for the school district. Mr. Fox will officially assume his new duties later this year on July 1st, 2023, by replacing retiring Superintendent of Schools, Chris Simpson. Mr. Fox began his career in education in the Effingham Unit #40 School District in 1999 as a Career & Technical Education instructor and then served in various administrative roles including Principal at Effingham Junior High, Principal at Effingham High School, and Assistant Superintendent for Effingham Unit #40. Most recently, he has served as the Director of Human Resources for the Decatur Public Schools. In a press release, Mr. Fox stated that “To have the opportunity to serve the Richland County Community as Superintendent of Schools is an incredible blessing. The district has been a beacon in downstate Illinois and he looks forward to working alongside the board, administrators, staff, students, and community.”

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO