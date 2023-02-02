Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
freedom929.com
NEW SUPERINTENDENT FOR RICHLAND COUNTY COMMUNITY UNIT DISTRICT #1
(OLNEY) It was last week that the Richland County School District Board of Education took action to employ Jason Fox as the next Superintendent of Schools for the school district. Mr. Fox will officially assume his new duties later this year on July 1st, 2023, by replacing retiring Superintendent of Schools, Chris Simpson. Mr. Fox began his career in education in the Effingham Unit #40 School District in 1999 as a Career & Technical Education instructor and then served in various administrative roles including Principal at Effingham Junior High, Principal at Effingham High School, and Assistant Superintendent for Effingham Unit #40. Most recently, he has served as the Director of Human Resources for the Decatur Public Schools. In a press release, Mr. Fox stated that “To have the opportunity to serve the Richland County Community as Superintendent of Schools is an incredible blessing. The district has been a beacon in downstate Illinois and he looks forward to working alongside the board, administrators, staff, students, and community.”
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
14news.com
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out overnight at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. They say Owensville, Haubstadt, and Princeton Fire Departments all responded.
freedom929.com
BILL E. LASHBROOK
(DUNDAS) The graveside funeral service for Bill E. Lashbrook, age 67, of Dundas, will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 8, at 1:00, at the Bethel Cemetery, northwest of West Liberty. There are no other services. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Bill E. Lashbrook of Dundas.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
Enfield Monster: Illinois creature or mob mentality?
On April 26, 1973, the Carmi Times ran a scary story about a monster attack that was based on a report from a witness in the nearby town of Enfield, Illinois.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
KFVS12
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together. Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
wfcnnews.com
Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close
MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash
A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
freedom929.com
AREA ACTIVITIES COMING UP
(OLNEY) Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Chocolate Tour in Olney, presented by the Friends of Olney, a week from today, on Friday, February 10th, from 11:00 to 6:00. For more details or for tickets, go to the Olney Chamber of Commerce Facebook page online. (SAILOR SPRINGS) All...
Comments / 0