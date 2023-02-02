Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Placer County Tahoe Plan code changes encourages redevelopment; community concerns expressed
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has introduced a large package of changes to the Tahoe Area Plan codes, many of which are meant to encourage development in city and town centers. However, several of the changes have raised red flags among some environmental organizations. The Tahoe Basin Area...
Sierra Sun
Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Sierra Sun
Are you stumped about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?. Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Anna Mertl
RENO – Fiesty yet. type of woman. She put her family above all else. Oma came to this country during World War II as a teenager and instantly found a job in the bus- tling San Francisco Bay Area, learned English and eventually built her empire. She owned the Don- ner Lake Gift Shop & National Car Rental Office in Truckee, CA for over 35 years before retiring to Sparks, NV. She is survived by her sister Eva Pera of Meridian, ID, her 2 sons Richard Mertl of Cordelia, CA & Frederick Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. 3 beautiful daughter in laws; Deborah Mertl of Cordelia, CA, Karen Mertl of Donner Lake, CA, and Susan Bowie of San Mateo, CA. Oma had 3 Grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson of Sparks, NV, Frederick “Randy” Mertl of Donner Lake, CA and their spouses Brian Wilson and Lindsey Mertl & Kyle John Mertl of San Mateo, CA. She was also lucky enough to enjoy many years watching her 2 great grandsons grow up; Zachary Michael Wilson of Sparks, NV and Ayden Eric Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. Not of blood, but still family; Oma is also survived by thousands of friends and distant relatives from all over the world, whom we hope to see at the Celebration of Life on March 12,2023.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Superior Court to extend clerk counter hours
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County Superior Court is expanding its clerk counter hours at all locations starting Monday, Feb. 6. Clerk’s offices and telephone lines will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each court day at all court locations. This represents an expansion of two hours per court day.
Sierra Sun
Weekend storm trends stronger, more than 2 feet of snow possible for Truckee-Tahoe region
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A weak storm today will bring a few light snow showers and gusty winds with a more potent weekend system headed to Truckee-Tahoe that could drop a couple feet of snow and bring widespread travel difficulties. The National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory in...
